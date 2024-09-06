Rebuilding Kane County: Road and bridge projects highlight another historic construction season

ILLINOIS, September 6 - Gov. Pritzker's capital program modernizing infrastructure throughout region and Illinois

CHICAGO - Highlighting one of its busiest construction seasons ever, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that major projects in Kane County are planned or underway, fueled by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Seven projects combined represent a total investment of nearly $107 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.

"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in Kane County and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."

Of the seven major projects in Kane County, one is scheduled to be completed in 2024 and the remaining six are anticipated to be completed from 2025 through 2029.

U.S. 20 at Illinois 31 bridge replacement. At least one lane will remain open during construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be complete in early 2026.

U.S. 20 from Nesler Road to Weld Road/Longcommon Parkway includes channelization and safety improvements. At least one lane will remain open during construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be complete this fall.

Illinois 47 from Jericho Road to south of Galena Road reconstruction. At least one lane will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin in summer 2027 and be complete in fall 2029.

U.S. 20 from Illinois 31 to east of Grace Street bridge replacement. At least one lane will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin next spring and estimated to be complete by fall 2025.

Illinois 47 from Cross Street to Jericho Road reconstruction. At least one lane will remain open during construction. This project is anticipated to begin summer 2027 and estimated to be complete by late 2029.

Illinois 25 at May Lane, Courier Avenue and Seminary Road channelization and culvert replacement. One lane will remain open in each direction during construction. The project is anticipated to begin next spring and estimated to be complete in fall 2025.

Illinois 25 (Aurora Avenue) from north of Clearwater Drive to Hazel Avenue resurfacing. Daytime lane closures will be needed to complete construction. The project is anticipated to begin next spring and estimated to be complete fall 2025.

"Before we passed Rebuild Illinois in 2019, our last major capital investment plan was signed into law more than a decade prior, and the state of our infrastructure reflected that - here in Kane County and across Illinois," said state Rep. Anna Moeller (D-Elgin). "However, I'm proud to have been part of the solution to crumbling roads, more dangerous intersections and unsubstantial transportation options. Rebuild Illinois has invested millions of dollars into our communities with good-paying jobs and improvement projects that benefit every Illinoisan, across transportation needs. Multimodal improvements that prioritize safety and efficiency are the surest way our state remains a transportation hub in the United States for the 21st century. These projects center those goals, and I look forward to seeing them come to fruition."





"Quality infrastructure not only allows Illinois families to run their errands and go to work, but connects communities and businesses to the future," said state Rep. Maura Hirschauer (D-Batavia). "Rebuild Illinois is the first opportunity in more than a decade to address deteriorating infrastructure in a multimodal, lasting way. Upcoming projects from Rebuild Illinois will improve safety, create more efficient routes for business corridors and fortify existing infrastructure. I am proud and excited to see needed state dollars coming back to Kane County."





"Whether it's a person commuting to work every morning, or a parent picking up their kid from school every afternoon, reliable roads are a cornerstone of public safety," said state Rep. Barbara Hernandez (D-Aurora). "Rebuild Illinois is a smart use of tax dollars that will play a substantial role in the safety of Aurorans' lives."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Five of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $16 billion of improvements statewide on 6,541 miles of highway, 686 bridges and 986 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"Under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT continues to deliver projects in Kane County that strengthen the state's entire multimodal system of transportation," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "If you are traveling anywhere in Illinois this construction season, you will be traveling through work zones. Put down the devices. Follow the signs. And when you see orange, slow down and save lives."