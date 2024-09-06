IDOA TO DISTRIBUTE NEARLY $525,000 IN FEDERAL FUNDING TO FORTIFY ILLINOIS' SPECIALTY CROP INDUSTRY

ILLINOIS, September 6 - The 2024 USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant program will enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops and expand the availability of fresh, locally grown produce statewide

SPRINGFIELD, IL - In an effort to support the state's specialty crop industry, the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will distribute nearly $525,000 over a three-year period thanks to the 2024 USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant program. Funding for this program was authorized by the 2018 Federal Farm Bill.





"We are happy to once again be partnered with Illinois on the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program," said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt. "The innovative projects funded through this program will strengthen U.S. specialty crop production and markets and ensure Americans have sustained access to fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and other specialty crops and support the region's specialty crop growers to help ensure their long-term success."





Specialty Crop Block Grant funding is limited to non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and local governments.





"The 2024 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program funds strengthen Illinois' specialty crop industry," said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. "These funds have been awarded to projects intended to expand the availability of fresh, locally grown produce in both rural and urban communities. We are especially excited about the opportunity to provide crop education to school-aged kids. Hands-on learning, particularly hands-in-the-soil learning, is incredibly impactful on the next generation."





Projects were selected after a competitive review process with the Illinois Department of Agriculture and an external review committee composed of representatives from the specialty crop industry, research and economic development, and producers.





Illinois prioritized applications for educational outreach in socially disadvantaged communities and research projects through public schools and universities. Of the eight awardees, two were first-time recipients.





The grant funds will be distributed to the following eight projects:

Grant Recipient Project Project Description Grant Amount Elawa Farm Foundation Expanding Access to Specialty Crop Education in Lake County, Illinois Elawa Farm Foundation will provide accessible (bilingual and ADA adaptive) specialty crop education for youth and adults across Lake County, Illinois. $65,826.00 Freeport Student Garden High Tunnel Production of Cucumbers and Tomatoes in Northern Illinois Extending Growing Season and Learning for Urban Youth The Freeport Student Garden, working with University of Illinois Extension, will transition from conventional, field cucumber and tomato production to high tunnel production. Results of the transition will be shared with other specialty growers through publications. Students will have extended opportunities to see season extension and take a more active role in production during the school year. Students will develop skills using specialized equipment and use best practices for season extension. $43,047.76 Fuller Park Community Development Eden Place Farmers Fresh Market Co-Op Fuller Park Community Development's Eden Place Farm will create a fresh food market accessible five days a week to the surrounding communities of Fuller Park, Bronzeville and New City. $56,160.00 Gardeneers Growing Food + Equitable Justice for School Communities Gardeneers school garden and farm programs will increase 3,500 elementary and high school students' knowledge, access and consumption of specialty crops in the City of Chicago. The school garden and farm sites will grow and harvest 6,500 pounds of specialty crops and give 500 local community members the opportunity to attend a garden workshop to gain knowledge about specialty crops. $41,965.00 Illinois Specialty Growers Association Illinois Specialty Crop Sustainability and Business Viability through Education and Outreach Conference and Resource Library The Illinois Specialty Growers Association (ISGA) will offer specialty crop farmers educational programs through their Illinois Specialty Crop Conference, virtual educational library and educational workshops to create in-depth educational resources for the specialty crop industry year-round. To maintain a successful and thriving operation, proactive farmers search for educational opportunities to improve farm viability. $115,000.00 Southern Illinois University Enhancing Food Safety of Fresh Produce by UV Assisted Washing and Surface Drying The Southern Illinois University seeks to develop technologies for UV-assisted washing and surface drying of fresh produce for helping small, socially disadvantaged and beginning farmers in Illinois to improve food safety and be FSMA compliant. Technologies will be demonstrated during a produce growers' workshop in southern Illinois and the knowledge will be disseminated through publications as extension fact sheets, scientific journals, YouTube videos, and presentations at the Illinois Specialty Crop Conference. Impact study will be conducted by pre and post project activity surveys of produce growers in Illinois. $67,140.00

University of Illinois A Simple and Rapid Pathogen Testing System for Microbial Food Safety Risk Reduction of Specialty Crops In this project, the University of Illinois researchers will develop a rapid method for agricultural water testing for small specialty crop growers and beginning farmers in Illinois to comply with FDA's Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Regulations (PSR) water testing requirements. $64,679.00 University of Illinois Extension Establishing Best Practices and Evaluating Promising Varieties of Fresh Ginger Rhizome for Illinois Small Farm Production North, Central and Southern Illinois Extension staff will collaborate with specialty crop grower partners to identify and evaluate best practices across the state's diverse soils and climates. These include ginger seed-sourcing and pre-sprouting timelines, planting amendments, spacing, irrigation, fertility management, harvest protocols, post-processing and handling. The team will evaluate two cultivation environments for fresh ginger, protected culture and open field conditions. Research partners will share results with stakeholders during a proposed statewide ginger-growing field day, through newsletter articles, fact sheets, digital media and state conferences. $70,442.00

Additional information about the program can be found on the Department's website or by contacting AGR.ISCBG@illinois.gov.