118th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, September 5 - The proposed Road Tolling Act incorporates legal provisions from the EU Directive on the charging of vehicles for the use of certain infrastructure, namely motorways. One of the main innovations is the introduction of a new toll system for goods vehicles based on their CO2 emissions. The current system requires goods vehicle to be reclassified and allocated to individual CO2 emission classes, which will provide the basis for determining the amount of the toll. The new system means that "cleaner vehicles", i.e. those that emit less pollution, will benefit from lower infrastructure charges, while vehicles with higher emissions will face higher charges. This shift is intended to encourage the use of modern, low-emission vehicles and ultimately reduce pollution. In addition, the proposed Act introduces conditions and adjusts the ratios between different types of e-vignettes, in line with the EU Directive. A new type of short-term e-vignette, the one-day vignette, is also defined. It is important to note that the revised proportions between different types of e-vignettes and the new one-day e-vignette will apply from 25 March 2030 at the latest.

A key aspect of the proposed amendment to the Inheritance Act is the expedition of inheritance proceedings in cases of unknown heirs. The time frame of the announcement to unknown heirs is reduced from one year to three months. In addition, the requirement to publish these announcements in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Slovenia or through other means will be replaced by online publication on the court's website, while the traditional posting on the court's notice board will remain in place. The switch to online publication will significantly reduce the costs incurred by probate courts for the publication of announcement to unknown heirs and creditors, thus reducing the use of state budget funds for this purpose. Shortening the time limits for the publication process will speed up the resolution of inheritance cases, especially those involving unresolved ownership of immovable property that is currently unused due to pending proceedings. This will have a positive impact on social issues, such as housing availability, and will also facilitate the faster implementation of infrastructure projects, such as road construction. By expediting the resolution of property ownership issues, this amendment is expected to contribute positively to both national and local development planning.

The proposed amendment to the Enforcement of Criminal Sanctions Act introduces temporary measures to be activated in the event of an aggravated security situation caused by prison overcrowding. The main objective of the amendment is to create a legal basis for the activation of measures to ensure the safe and functional accommodation of prisoners and the effective performance of the tasks of the judicial security police in the event of prison overcrowding.

The proposed temporary measures are as follows:

allowing other administrative staff previously employed as judicial police officers to perform the duties and tasks of judicial police officers;

the suspension of prison sentences, and

the postponement of the execution of the imprisonment or alternative imprisonment.

In addition, the amendment incorporates two decisions of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Slovenia regarding motions for alternative imprisonment, requests for protection of legality and motions for suspension or postponement of the execution of imprisonment.

The Government has allocated EUR 500,000 for humanitarian aid to Palestinians through Caritas Slovenia, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs' strategic partner for international humanitarian aid, in accordance with the Government decision of 11 June 2024. On 11 June 2024, the Government instructed the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs (MZEZ) to rapidly prepare a proposal for the allocation of up to EUR 500,000 either for the medical and psychosocial rehabilitation of victims of the Middle East conflict or for emergency humanitarian aid to Palestinians. On 1 August 2024, the Ministry received a project concept for the medical rehabilitation of up to 10 severely injured children from Gaza, prepared by Caritas Slovenia in cooperation with the Danilo Türk Foundation. The children, who are currently in Egypt, will undergo medical rehabilitation at the University Rehabilitation Institute of the Republic of Slovenia – Soča, with the treatment expected to last 45 days.