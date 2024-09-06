Prime Minister Robert Golob accepts Tomaž Vesel's resignation as European Commissioner candidate

SLOVENIA, September 6 - Prime Minister Robert Golob today received Tomaž Vesel, the Slovenian Government's candidate for European Commissioner. Mr Vesel informed the Prime Minister of his decision to withdraw his candidacy due to differences of opinion regarding the future composition of the European Commission. These differences emerged from a conversation between him and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

