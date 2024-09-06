Concierge Auctions: Stunning Three-Story Penthouse in TriBeCa, New York City, is Pending Sale for US$5.6 Million

11 Vestry Street, PH, Tribeca, New York City, New York Dramatic floating staircase, water feature, and contemporary style Opulent three-story Tribeca penthouse with private elevator Stunning third-level primary site with steam shower and jacuzzi tub in ensuite Over 2,000 square feet of outdoor living space

The Prestigious TriBeCa residence is pending sale in cooperation with Jonathan Stein and Gavin Shiminski of The Jonathan Stein Team at Douglas Elliman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that an exquisite three-story penthouse located in TriBeCa, New York City, is pending sale for US$5.6 million after 42 days of auction marketing. Originally listed at US$8.65 million, the penthouse was offered in collaboration with Jonathan Stein and Gavin Shiminski of The Jonathan Stein Team at Douglas Elliman.

The successful sale is the latest in New York executed by the firm, following a series of high profile auctions within the state. Earlier this year Concierge sold ‘La Dune’, an iconic Hamptons dual-property estate,for an impressive US$88.48 million. Also this year, the firm worked in cooperation with Bravo TV’s Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan on the successful sale of her Upper East Side townhouse in Manhattan, and also sold a multi-functional art gallery and residence adjacent to the Frick Museum in just over a month.

“Today’s sale is the latest example of our expertise in the New York market, one of the most preeminent locales for luxury living in the world,” said Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. “We congratulate the new owner and look forward to many more successful auctions on our platform, which continues to facilitate some of the world’s top residential transactions every week.”

Located at 11 Vestry Street in TriBeCa, Manhattan, the three-story penthouse features 3,300 square feet of interior space and 2,000 square feet of outdoor terraces. It includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and luxurious living areas highlighted by a custom water feature, floating staircase, cherry wood floors, mahogany trim, and handcrafted fieldstone around two wood-burning fireplaces.

“This property was truly a timeless example of premier Manhattan living, offering residents a view of perhaps the greatest city skyline on earth,” stated Stein. “We’re pleased to have found a new owner in collaboration with Concierge Auctions.”

“Few residences in Manhattan offer as much grandeur and elegance as the 11 Vestry Penthouse,” said Shiminski. “By working with Concierge Auctions, we were able to find a buyer who could appreciate all that this residence has to offer. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the firm again in the future.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

