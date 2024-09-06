OSCE contributes to further enhancement of Moldovan General Police Inspectorate’s K9 capabilities

The OSCE, in co-operation with the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, hosted a training on enhancing the K9 capabilities of the Moldovan General Police on 3 and 4 September 2024, at the National Center for Chinology "Dr. Aurel Greblea" in Sibiu, Romania.

Over the two-day event, participants from the Moldovan General Police Inspectorate, the OSCE and the Romanian Police General Inspectorate engaged in strategy sessions on strengthening the draft master plan for the development of the K9 directorate. The participants shared knowledge on transforming K9 services to align with European standards and good practices between the two countries. Discussions also included the strategic management, operational frameworks, and broader contexts in which K9 services operate, leading to constructive feedback on the draft master plan.

“This training is more than an exercise in knowledge sharing; it is a step forward in ensuring our K9 directorate is better prepared to tackle the evolving challenges posed by organized crime. The collaboration with the Romanian experts and the support from the OSCE are vital in achieving these goals,” said Alexandru Bejan, Deputy Head of the Moldovan General Police Inspectorate.

“We hope that, as hosts, we will create the optimal framework for an efficient debate for all those present. The experience and perspectives shared between the Romanian and Moldovan colleagues bring opportunities for the growth and development of the canine service of the General Police of the Republic of Moldova,” said Ramona Maria Badescu, Deputy Director of the National Center for Chinology "Dr. Aurel Greblea" in Sibiu.

During a visit to the "Dr. Aurel Greblea" Centre, participants were provided a tour of the facility and practical demonstrations of Romania’s K9 capabilities, offering tangible insights into the latest standards and good practices for K9 training and deployment.

The training was funded by the UK Government and implemented as part of the OSCE's extra-budgetary project “Support to the Law Enforcement Agencies in Moldova in Response to the Security Challenges in the Region”.