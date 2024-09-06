Royalton Barracks / Violation of an order against stalking
CASE#: 24B2004191
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Max Trenosky
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/04/2024 at 10:49 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brookfield, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of order an order against stalking
ACCUSED: Adam P. Haggett
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/04/2024 at approximately 10:49 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a violation of an order against stalking. After an investigation, Troopers determined and found probable cause that Adam P. Haggett had committed violations against the court’s orders. On 09/06/2024, Haggett was arrested without incident, processed, and released with a criminal citation to appear at Orange County Criminal Division Court on the date and time shown below to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/11/2024 at 08:30 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
