Royalton Barracks / Violation of an order against stalking

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2004191

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Max Trenosky

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/04/2024 at 10:49 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brookfield, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of order an order against stalking

ACCUSED: Adam P. Haggett

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/04/2024 at approximately 10:49 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a violation of an order against stalking. After an investigation, Troopers determined and found probable cause that Adam P. Haggett had committed violations against the court’s orders. On 09/06/2024, Haggett was arrested without incident, processed, and released with a criminal citation to appear at Orange County Criminal Division Court on the date and time shown below to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/11/2024 at 08:30 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.