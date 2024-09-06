Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Violation of an order against stalking

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B2004191

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Max Trenosky                          

STATION: Royalton Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 09/04/2024 at 10:49 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brookfield, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of order an order against stalking

 

ACCUSED: Adam P. Haggett                                            

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/04/2024 at approximately 10:49 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a violation of an order against stalking. After an investigation, Troopers determined and found probable cause that Adam P. Haggett had committed violations against the court’s orders. On 09/06/2024, Haggett was arrested without incident, processed, and released with a criminal citation to appear at Orange County Criminal Division Court on the date and time shown below to answer to the charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/11/2024 at 08:30 hours           

COURT: Orange

LODGED - No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

