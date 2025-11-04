Williston Barracks / Possession of Cocaine, Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1008615
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: November 2, 2025 at approximately 2144 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North, Exit 15, Winooski
VIOLATION:
- Possession of Cocaine
- Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Heather Payne
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 2, 2025 at approximately 2144 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police observed a disabled vehicle in the area of Exit 15 on Interstate 89 North.
A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Heather Payne (41) of Warren, VT was found to have an active arrest warrant for failure to appear. While conducting a search incident to arrest, cocaine was found on Payne's person.
Payne was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Payne was transported to the Chittenden County Correctional Center for lack of $200 bail. Payne was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court to answer the charge of Possession of Cocaine.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: December 18, 2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
