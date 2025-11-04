Williston Barracks / Possession of Cocaine, Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1008615

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: November 2, 2025 at approximately 2144 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North, Exit 15, Winooski

VIOLATION:

Possession of Cocaine

Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Heather Payne

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 2, 2025 at approximately 2144 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police observed a disabled vehicle in the area of Exit 15 on Interstate 89 North.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Heather Payne (41) of Warren, VT was found to have an active arrest warrant for failure to appear. While conducting a search incident to arrest, cocaine was found on Payne's person.

Payne was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Payne was transported to the Chittenden County Correctional Center for lack of $200 bail. Payne was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court to answer the charge of Possession of Cocaine.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 18, 2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.