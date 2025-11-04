Berlin Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant; Resisting Arrest; VCOR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A3007696
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/03/2025 at 1530 hours
LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest; Violation of Conditions of Release; Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Moriah Ford
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Beckett St. in Williamstown for an observed motor vehicle violation. Subsequent investigation indicated the operator, Melanie Ford, had an active arrest warrant. While arresting Ford, she resisted and attempted to assault a trooper. She was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. She was later lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Facility on her warrant. Ford was issued a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on November 4th, 2025 at 1230 hours to answer to the other charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 11/4/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Facility
BAIL: $100
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
(802)229-9191
