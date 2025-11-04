Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant; Resisting Arrest; VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:25A3007696

TROOPER: David Lambert                                

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/03/2025 at 1530 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest; Violation of Conditions of Release; Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Moriah Ford                       

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Beckett St. in Williamstown for an observed motor vehicle violation. Subsequent investigation indicated the operator, Melanie Ford, had an active arrest warrant. While arresting Ford, she resisted and attempted to assault a trooper. She was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. She was later lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Facility on her warrant. Ford was issued a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on November 4th, 2025 at 1230 hours to answer to the other charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/4/2025 at 1230 hours 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Facility

BAIL: $100

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191

 

Legal Disclaimer:

