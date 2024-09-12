Island Global Yachting Announces Inauguration of Solar Power Project at IGY Yacht Haven Grande in St. Thomas, USVI

This project is a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.” — Eric Simonton, Executive Vice President of Real Estate at IGY

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Island Global Yachting (IGY) LLC, the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, today announced the activation of a large-scale solar power generation project at Yacht Haven Grande in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.Clean, Renewable EnergyThe project is a collaboration between IGY and Prosolar Caribbean, a leading solar energy provider in the region. IGY installed a rooftop photovoltaic generation array that generates clean, renewable energy for the mixed-use property. Power from panels will supply a meaningful share of Yacht Haven Grande’s energy needs, reduce the property’s reliance on fossil fuels and lower its carbon footprint.Additionally, the project will lessen demand on the local utility grid, freeing up power for use by the surrounding community.“This solar project is a milestone for IGY’s renewable energy solutions and our ongoing commitment to sustainability initiatives across our global portfolio of industry-best marinas. We are committed to working with our partners to find innovative ways to reduce our environmental impact and create a more sustainable future for the marina industry.” said Steven English, IGY’s President.Commitment to Sustainability“We are thrilled to announce the completion of our first solar panel project at Yacht Haven Grande Marina,” said Eric Simonton, Executive Vice President of Real Estate at IGY. “This project is a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.”About Yacht Haven Grande, St. Thomas, USVIAs a flagship marina of IGY’s global network, Yacht Haven Grande, St. Thomas continues to establish new standards within the global industry with this new solar power project. Notably, the 5 Gold Anchor Platinum Marina has won TYHA’s International Superyacht Marina of the year an unprecedented 4 times and is one of the busiest charter destinations in the Caribbean.The destination is a dedicated superyacht marina capable of berthing yachts over 656 ft. (200m). The Shops at Yacht Haven Grande are an integral part of the economy in USVI occupying 130,000 ft2 which include 11 restaurants, duty-free shopping, charter companies, provisioning, and spectacular event space, including the iconic Harbor360 building. There is always something exciting happening at this IGY destination, making it a vibrant hub for dining, entertainment, and luxury services for locals and visitors alike.### END ###About IGY MarinasIGY’s worldwide marina network sets luxury standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY has the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 10,000 annual customers at 23 marinas across 13 countries.IGY’s unprecedented collection of marinas spans the Americas, Europe, and Middle East serving a variety of vessel types, and is the home port for many of the world’s largest superyachts. As a proud subsidiary of MarineMax, a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with the world’s largest recreational boat retailer and other MarineMax companies including Fraser Yachts ( www.fraseryachts.com ) and Northrop & Johnson ( www.northropandjohnson.com ). MarineMax not only holds a dominant position in boat sales but also excels in yacht brokerage, charter services, and overall maritime support. Discover IGY Marinas’ network at www.igymarinas.com IGY Media Contact: +1-954-510-3309 / PR@IGYMarinas.comAbout Prosolar CaribbeanProsolar Caribbean is a leading provider of solar energy solutions in the Caribbean. The company offers a wide range of solar energy products and services, including solar panel installation, battery storage, and financing. Prosolar Caribbean is committed to helping businesses and homeowners in the Caribbean reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and save money on their energy bills. For more information, visit https://prosolarcaribbean.com/.

