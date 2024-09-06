Disaster Recovery Centers Opening in Pottawattamie County

FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Crescent and Council Bluffs in Pottawattamie County to provide one-on-one help to people affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding this spring.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

The DRC will open in Crescent on Monday, Sept 9 at 1 p.m. at:

Crescent Council Bluffs Community School District Crescent Elementary School 401 E Welch St. Crescent, IA 51526 Opens Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. Closes Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. Council Bluffs Charles Lakin Human Services Campus – North Parking Lot 815 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs, IA 51501 Opens Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. open daily 8 a.m.-6p.m. until Sept.21 Closed Sunday 09/15

To save time, apply online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center by:

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as amplified phones, caption phones, video phones, wheelchair ramps and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

Anyone using a relay service, such as a video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated

against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Press 2 for Spanish. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.