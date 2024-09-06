FEMA Will be at Clay County Fair to Help Survivors

FEMA will be at the Clay County Fair to help survivors register for Disaster Assistance and provide information on how to build safer and stronger.

FEMA representatives will be in the Emergency Management booth Sept. 7–15 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 800 W 18th St., Spencer, IA 51301. FEMA representatives will be available to give residents information about home repair and rebuilding in addition to how to register for federal assistance.

If you had flood related damage or storm-caused expenses or are self-employed and live in Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Humboldt, Lyon, Monona, O'Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Scott, Sioux and Woodbury counties, FEMA assistance can provide grants to help cover temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster related needs. U.S. Small Business Administration provides loans to help cover home repairs and other disaster-related needs along with business impacts.

Residents can also register for disaster assistance by:

Anyone using a relay service, such as a video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Press 2 for Spanish. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.