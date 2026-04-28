FEMA Provides More Than $67 Million to Support Survivors Through State-Led Crisis Counseling, Case Management Programs Across Nine States

WASHINGTON – FEMA approved more than $67 million in funding to support state-managed Crisis Counseling Programs and Disaster Case Management Programs in nine states following federally declared disasters. These funds help individuals, families and communities address urgent emotional, mental health and long-term recovery needs after a disaster.

These recovery programs are designed, led and managed by the states. FEMA provides funding and technical assistance, while states work with local partners to deliver services that meet the needs of survivors in their communities.

Specifically, about $46.6 million supports state-managed Disaster Case Management services. Through these programs, case managers work one-on-one with survivors to assess unmet needs, develop a personalized recovery plan and coordinate available resources so households can move toward long-term stability and independence.

In addition, more than $20.8 million supports state-led Crisis Counseling Program services. These funds pay for local responders and outreach workers who help survivors manage disaster-related stress, cope with grief and loss, and connect to mental health and community resources.

FEMA will continue to work closely with Alaska, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin to support individuals and communities throughout state-led recovery efforts.

For more information on FEMA-funded, state-managed recovery programs, visit fema.gov/assistance/individual/disaster-survivors.