Options for Her to Host Annual Gala - 'A Night of Hope'

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Options for Her is thrilled to host their Annual Gala, “A Night of Hope,” at The Merion in Cinnaminson, NJ on Friday, October 18th!Join Options for Her at their annual gala, “A Night of Hope,” at The Merion located at 1301 US-130, Cinnaminson, NJ on Friday, October 18th at 7pm. “A Night of Hope” will be a celebration of the incredible year they have had helping mothers and families in need in the local communities. In their over 35 years of operation, Options for Her has seen thousands of babies’ lives saved, opened three fully operational medical office location in Cherry Hill, Ocean City, and Trenton, and has deployed two mobile medical units throughout Southern New Jersey and the Philadelphia to meet women facing unplanned pregnancies in their own cities.Options for Her is thrilled to announce that Dr. William Lile, the “ProLife Doc”, will be featured at the gala as this year’s Keynote Speaker! Dr. Lile is a true “neighbor” to the Options’ community as he grew up in Medford Lakes and graduated from Shawnee High School in Medford, NJ! He became known as the “ProLife Doc” after taking over a practice that was known to be the largest provider of abortion services in Florida and stopping all abortion referrals and services from the very first day under his operation! He has transformed the world of education surrounding abortion by using demonstrations of the actual processes and tools used for abortion, along with love and “empowered education.” His passion to defend and protect the unborn continues to grow and develop and he has become more involved with educating churches and the pro-life community about the reality of abortion.Options for Her provides no-cost resources, support, and medical services such as pregnancy testing and ultrasound to pregnant women in crisis at their office locations in Cherry Hill, Trenton, and Ocean City as well as throughout different cities on their mobile medical unit. Options for Her also provides educational classes on topics such as birthing and newborn experiences; navigating life as a single mom; abortion recovery and support; and more, which empower women and families to have hope and a future.For more information, or to register for a table sponsorship or tickets to “A Night of Hope,” visit www.optionspartners.org

