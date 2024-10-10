Options for Her on Campus with Save the Storks at Princeton University

Options for Her and Save the Storks join Princeton Pro-life!

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Options for Her is excited to stand alongside their partners, Save the Storks, and join Princeton University student group, Princeton Pro-Life, TODAY at Princeton University!The event will begin at 5:30pm and will include dinner, a brief introduction of key members from both Options for Her and Save the Storks, and a dynamic Q&A panel and open forum to address key questions surrounding life and choice. Options for Her will also be bringing their state-of-the-art mobile medical units where pregnancy tests are administered and ultrasounds are performed. They will be offering tours and information on their innovative mobile care model and the way it allows them to travel to surrounding communities to offer their medical pregnancy services.Princeton Pro-Life is a vibrant on-campus organization comprised of passionate students, faculty, and staff committed to advancing the pro-life cause within the Princeton community and beyond. The group serves as a strong pro-life presence on campus, providing education on the reality of abortion, as well as volunteer opportunities and critical support for pregnant students, especially those navigating unplanned pregnancies.Options for Her provides no-cost resources, support, and medical services such as pregnancy testing and ultrasound to pregnant women in crisis at their office locations in Cherry Hill, Trenton, and Ocean City as well as throughout different cities on their mobile medical unit. Options for Her also provides educational classes on topics such as birthing and newborn experiences; navigating life as a single mom; abortion recovery and support; and more, which empower women and families to have hope and a future.Where: Princeton University, Green Hall 1-C – 4C (near intersection of Washington Road and Nassau Street)When: Thursday, October 10th, 5:30 – 7pmWho: Students attending Princeton University; Options for Her staff including CEO Debbie Biskey, Board chair, Nurse Director, Marketing Director; Save the Storks staff including CEO Diane Ferraro, Social Media Coordinator/Ambassador, Mobile Operations Director, and National Partner Manager.Follow Options for Her on Facebook and Instagram for a full recap of their time with Save the Storks and Princeton Pro-Life at Princeton University!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.