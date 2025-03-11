Laughter with a Purpose: LOL for Life Comedy Night

Options for Her invites the community to a night of laughter, purpose, and life-changing impact at LOL for Life on March 21, 2025!

CHERRY HILL , NJ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Options for Her invites the community to a night of laughter, purpose, and life-changing impact at LOL for Life on March 21, 2025! Get ready for an unforgettable evening filled with side-splitting, family-friendly comedy—all in support of the services provided by Options for Her. Don’t miss this chance to laugh for a cause and be part of a movement that brings hope to women and families in their time of need.LOL for Life isn’t just a night of great comedy and fellowship—it’s a gathering of passionate supporters, new friends, and community members coming together to change lives. Guests will enjoy an evening of laughter and inspiration while making a real, lasting impact for families who need are in need of support right now.“At Options for Her, we believe every woman facing an unexpected pregnancy deserves love, compassion and support,” said Debbie Biskey, CEO of Options for Her. “LOL for Life is more than just a night of laughter—it’s an opportunity for our community to come together, have an incredible time, and make a real difference for women and families in need. We invite everyone to join us for an evening that will leave you smiling and inspired!”Every dollar raised will go directly toward providing no-cost and confidential medical pregnancy services for women and families including pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting resources, and vital material support for families. Join us for a night where joy meets purpose, and laughter fuels life-saving support!The event will feature the award-winning comedian Mike Williams, whose clean-yet-hilarious comedy will leave you wanting more. Mike was awarded the Gospel Music Association Dove award for Comedian of the Year, and he is sure to bring joy and laughter to all who attend.LOL for Life will take place at The Venue at Lenola -229 N Lenola Rd, Moorestown, NJ 08057 with doors opening at 6:30 pm. Seats and VIP tables are available here. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to laugh, connect, and support a cause that changes lives. Join us on March 21st and LOL for Life!For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Debbie Biskey CEO, Options for HerPhone: (848) 218-2414 Email: dbiskey@optionsforher.org

