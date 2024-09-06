U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Erin Houchin for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Erin Houchin to represent Indiana’s Ninth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement for Congresswoman Erin Houchin in Indiana’s 9th Congressional District," Ryan Gleason, Senior Manager of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber's Great Lakes Regional Office. “In just a short time in Congress, Congresswoman Houchin has used her background as a small business owner and state legislator to improve issues affecting the business community. Her advocacy for small businesses on the House Financial Services Committee is impressive. We have no doubt she will keep up her work on behalf of small businesses and families across southeast Indiana and the country.”

"As a former small business owner, I understand the vital role of the U.S. Chambers of Commerce in supporting businesses and driving economic growth," said Congresswoman Houchin. "I am honored to have the U.S. Chamber's endorsement in our race to continue representing IN-09 in Congress. For our part, we will continue to champion pro-growth policies and free enterprise. I remain committed to ensuring all American businesses have access to the opportunities and tools they need to succeed."

