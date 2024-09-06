She Leads LIVE 2024: Uplifting Women Entrepreneurs for a Decade as U.S. Nears Historic Milestone

10th Annual NYC Conference Showcases Women's $5 Trillion Economic Potential Amid Possible First Female U.S. President

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States approaches a potential milestone with its first female president, the 10th annual She Leads LIVE conference is set to showcase how women entrepreneurs could boost the global economy by up to $5 trillion.This landmark event, scheduled for October 18-19 at Civic Hall in Union Square, New York City, is expected to draw over 300 attendees, underlining the growing economic force of women in business.A highlight of the 2024 conference is the flagship interactive Pitch The Media Panel, featuring notable journalists from leading media outlets. This unique engagement opportunity allows attendees to pitch their stories directly, receiving real-time feedback to hone messaging and increase their chances of widespread media coverage, critical to visibility and fueling business growth opportunities."She Leads LIVE is more than a conference; it's a catalyst for entrepreneurial change that aims to equip women with the tools, connections, and inspiration to build successful businesses that reshape our communities and economy," said Adrienne Garland, founder of She Leads Media. "By connecting entrepreneurs directly with journalists, we're not just scaling businesses – we're changing the narrative about women in the media and in the business world.”Recent studies highlight the transformative impact of women's economic strength:• Women reinvest up to 90% of their income in their families and communities, compared to 35% for men (United Nations).• Businesses founded by women deliver more than twice as much per dollar invested than those founded by men (Boston Consulting Group).• If women and men participated equally as entrepreneurs, global GDP could rise by approximately 3–6%, boosting the global economy by $2.5–$5 trillion (Boston Consulting Group).𝗦𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘀 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀:• 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗞𝗲𝘆𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗲𝘀: Hear from trailblazing women leaders and entrepreneurs.• 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗽𝘀: Master cutting-edge business strategies and media relations skills.• 𝗧𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁-𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗹𝘀: Explore the intersection of entrepreneurship, media, and women's leadership in a changing political landscape.• 𝗨𝗻𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴: Connect with over 300 influential women leaders across industries.• 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗩𝗜𝗣 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴: Honor a decade of women's entrepreneurial achievements and discuss the road ahead.The conference welcomes established women entrepreneurs scaling their businesses to new heights of profitability and impact and ambitious founders poised for significant growth. This gathering of high-achieving women is a powerful platform to discuss how entrepreneurs can leverage their expanding economic influence to shape policy, drive social change, and pave the way forward in this pivotal year for women's leadership.Sponsored by forward-thinking brands including Winona, Keap, Flawless Bar, and Kathy Kamei Designs, She Leads LIVE 2024 promises to be a watershed moment for women's economic advancement, media representation, and leadership across all sectors of society.Early bird registration ends September 1. Secure your spot at this landmark event and be part of shaping the future of women's entrepreneurship. Visit https://www.sheleadsmedia.com/she-leads-live-2024 or contact Adrienne Garland at adrienne@sheleadsmedia.com for press passes and interview opportunities.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 & 𝗦𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮:Adrienne Garland, MBA, is the visionary founder of She Leads Media, a multi-faceted ecosystem that supports women entrepreneurs via podcasts, education, community, and media exposure. An adjunct professor at NYU Tisch Center for Hospitality and Rice University Jones School of Business with 20+ years of business experience at global organizations, Garland is dedicated to reshaping the entrepreneurial landscape, amplifying women's voices in business, media, and leadership roles at all levels.

