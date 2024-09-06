Christine E. Staple Ebanks Releases Inspirational Memoir on Raising a Child with Disabilities

Raising Nathan Against All Odds by Christine E Staple Ebanks Books to Life Marketing

Christine E. Staple Ebanks' Latest Book Release

UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christine E. Staple Ebanks, a dedicated mother, international parent advocate, and accomplished author, has released her latest book, Raising Nathan Against All Odds: Discovering the Blessings, Joy, and Purpose in Raising a Child with Disabilities. This memoir, a recipient of the prestigious March 2024 International Impact Book Award in the Biography, Caregiving, and Parenting: Caring for Individuals with Disabilities category, underscores its profound significance and the vital inclusion of the perspectives of families and individuals with disabilities in the literary landscape. In this book, Christine shares the joy and purpose she found in raising her son, Nathan, against all odds, and the blessings that came with it.An editorial review by Bookviral praises the book as "A joyful and uplifting read." Christine Staple Ebanks, in "Raising Nathan Against All Odds: Discovering the Blessings, Joy, and Purpose in Raising a Child with Disabilities," writes with transparency and honesty rarely seen in this type of biography. Her writing immerses the reader into her world, highlighting the wider responsibility and ongoing struggle as an advocate in providing a rightful standard of living to those with disabilities.: ~ Bookviral ReviewA Story of Faith, Resilience, and AdvocacyChristine became involved in disability advocacy after her son was diagnosed with cerebral palsy in 2005. The lack of necessary services and support for her son's well-being in Jamaica inspired her to advocate for people with disabilities. She has since become a prominent advocate, sharing her son's experiences through social advocacy and writing to foster empathy and understanding of the challenges of children with disabilities and their families.Inspiring Change and Promoting InclusionChristine's influence extends beyond individual children and their families. She has been a driving force in inspiring change and promoting inclusion across Jamaica, the wider Caribbean, and the United States. Through her organizations, the Nathan Ebanks Foundation in Jamaica and Raising Special Needs Inc. in the USA, she has provided countless children with access to rehabilitation services such as speech and occupational therapies. Her work has also extended to training thousands of parents and teachers to include students with disabilities. Most significantly, her advocacy has had a profound impact on government policies, shaping inclusive practices and ensuring a better future for people with disabilities.A Multi-Faceted PerspectiveThe book provides a multifaceted perspective on disabilities. Christine Staple Ebanks stated, "Too often, the experiences of individuals with disabilities and their caregivers go unseen and unappreciated. With 'Raising Nathan Against All Odds,' I aimed to capture not only Nathan's journey but also the voices of our family and community, who have supported us every step of the way. By sharing these perspectives, I hope to shed light on the profound impact of disability on both the individual and those around them and offer valuable lessons for others facing similar challenges."A Beacon of Hope and Empowerment"Raising Nathan Against All Odds delivers a powerful message: disability is a condition to be embraced and supported, not hidden. The book illuminates the critical importance of recognizing and upholding the rights and voices of individuals with disabilities as the true architects of their own lives and destinies. It offers hope to others on a similar path, reminding them that they are not alone. Readers are inspired to find joy in the journey, even in the most challenging moments, by learning to see the beauty and strength that emerge along the way.""Raising Nathan Against All Odds: Discovering the Blessings, Joy, and Purpose in Raising a Child with Disabilities" is published by TBN/Trilogy Publishing. It was released on April 9, 2024, and is available globally through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and to retailers through Ingram.Book Details:• Title: Raising Nathan Against All Odds: Discovering the Blessings, Joy, and Purpose in Raising a Child with Disabilities• Author: Christine E. Staple Ebanks• Release Date: April 9, 2024• Publisher: TBN/Trilogy PublishingAbout the AuthorChristine E. Staple Ebanks is a devoted parent and passionate disability rights advocate. Her work has significantly advanced inclusion and support for children and families, particularly in the Caribbean and the United States. She is the founder of the Nathan Ebanks Foundation and Raising Special Needs Inc., through which she continues to make a positive impact on the lives of children, families, and professionals.Book Reviews and TV InterviewChristine's book has garnered positive reviews and was recently featured in a TV interview on Spotlight TV Network with Logan Crawford.For book reviews, visit Book Viral Reviews for Raising Nathan Against All Odds or click the link https://bookviralreviews.com/book-reviews/biographies-of-people-with-disabilities/

Raising Nathan Against All Odds by Christine E Staple Ebanks on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.