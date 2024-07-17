"Eight Fought to Live: The Story of MY AIDS Therapy Group, 1988-1990" by Florence Rosiello, PhD

Books to Life Marketing Eight Fought to Live by Dr. Florence Rosiello

USA AND UK, July 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florence Rosiello, PhD, acclaimed psychotherapist and author, proudly announces the release of her poignant and deeply personal new book, Eight Fought to Live: The Story of MY AIDS Therapy Group, 1988-1990.This compelling narrative recounts Dr. Rosiello’s profound journey with eight gay men during the height of the AIDS epidemic in New York City, a journey marked by resilience, emotional authenticity, and the raw realities of a devastating crisis.About the Book:In 1988, Florence Rosiello, PhD, began her private practice in New York City and soon found herself at the forefront of the AIDS epidemic, leading a therapy group at the Gay Men’s Health Crisis. Over two harrowing years, she guided eight brave men through the unimaginable challenges of living with advanced AIDS. This group, bound by their pledge to support one another, navigated their final days with courage and emotional honesty. Among these men was Vito Russo, renowned AIDS activist and historian.Dr. Rosiello’s book is a tribute to these men, detailing their intimate stories intertwined with her own experiences as a newly trained psychoanalyst. The narrative highlights the critical role of emotional authenticity in psychotherapy, especially in the face of imminent mortality. Eight Fought to Live is a testament to the human spirit and the power of genuine connection in the darkest of times.Key Highlights:• Historical Context: The book provides a stark reminder of the AIDS crisis’s impact on the gay community, with statistics revealing the alarming rise in cases from 82,362 in 1988 to 307,000 in 1990.• Personal Stories: Each chapter offers a heartfelt glimpse into the lives of the group members, their struggles, hopes, and unwavering camaraderie.• Psychological Insights: Dr. Rosiello shares her journey from an inexperienced psychoanalyst to a practitioner who learned the invaluable lesson of being emotionally authentic.Praise for Eight Fought to Live:The book has received five-star reviews and was recently featured in a TV interview with Logan Crawford on the Spotlight Network.Availability:Eight Fought to Live is available for purchase in print and audiobook formats. You can find it on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Audible, and other online retailers.About the Author:Florence Rosiello, PhD, a graduate of Columbia University, New York University, and Fordham University, holds a Certificate in Psychoanalysis from the Institute for Contemporary Psychotherapy in NYC. She is the founder of the Arizona Society for Psychoanalytic Psychology and the Arizona Psychoanalytic Society in Phoenix. Dr. Rosiello’s first book, Deepening Intimacy in Psychotherapy, was published in 2000.For more information about Dr. Rosiello and her work, please visit www.florencerosiello.com

Eight Fought to Live by Dr. Florence Rosiello on Spotlight with Logan Crawford