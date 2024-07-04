Books to Life Marketing SOCOBY by James W. O'Clock James W. O'Clock

USA , UK AND CANADA, July 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --James W. “Bill” O’Clock Releases Debut Illustrated Poem "SOCOBY"Acclaimed author James W. “Bill” O’Clock is proud to announce the release of his debut illustrated poem, "SOCOBY," a thought-provoking and imaginative work that invites readers to reflect on life's journey and the critical choices we all make."There is nothing more satisfying than using one’s imagination to help others see and accept what is truth from another perspective,” says O’Clock. This sentiment lies at the heart of "SOCOBY," which aims to provide readers with a fresh perspective on their personal journeys and ultimate life choices.Book Summary:"SOCOBY" (So-kah-bee) stands for "State Or Condition Of Being Young." The poem explores the idea that we are forever young when considering eternity. Through an engaging narrative, readers follow the main character, SOCOBY, as they encounter creatures like Hope, Wisdom, Hate, and Self, along with a nameless leader. This illustrated tale is a powerful allegory of good versus evil and the pivotal decisions made throughout life.Critical Acclaim:• 5-Star Rating from Readers’ Favorite: https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/socoby • Multiple Winner in The BookFest Spring 2024 Awards: https://www.thebookfest.com/award_entries/socoby-state-or-condition-of-being-young/?preview=true • Reviews: Click here to see what readers are saying about "SOCOBY." https://socoby.com/reviews/ Author Bio:James W. “Bill” O’Clock, born in Iowa and raised in South Dakota, has enjoyed a diverse professional career spanning engineering, management, and bioethics. His passion for poetry began in college, inspired by writers like C.S. Lewis. Now retired, O’Clock is revisiting and rewriting poems he penned nearly 50 years ago, including "SOCOBY." The book is a true family project, with illustrations by his son Peter and editing by his wife Pirkko.Media Appearances:James W. “Bill” O’Clock had a great conversation with Logan Crawford on the Spotlight Network, which is available in Roku Channel, YouTube, and Amazon Fire.Purchase Information:"SOCOBY" is available for purchase at:• SOCOBY Sales Page https://socoby.com/sales/ • BookBaby https://store.bookbaby.com/book/socoby&b=l_fr-ho-wh • Amazon https://www.amazon.com/SOCOBY-State-Condition-Being-Young-ebook/dp/B0BPZMNF53/ref=sr_1_7 For more information about James W. “Bill” O’Clock and "SOCOBY ," please visit www.socoby.com

