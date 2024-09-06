Middle Tennessee Driver Services Locations to Close for One-Day Equipment Upgrade

Department of Safety and Homeland Security Driver Services locations in Clarksville, Franklin and Nashville will close next week for a one-day installation of new credentialing equipment and new self-service kiosks.

Driver Services Closures

Montgomery County/Clarksville North Service Center - 111 Cunningham Lane - will close on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Franklin Driver Services Center - 3830 Carothers Pkwy - will close on Wednesday, Sept. 11, and will reopen on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Nashville/Hart Lane Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 624 Hart Lane - will close on Thursday, Sept. 12, and will reopen on Friday, Sept. 13.

The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.

For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.