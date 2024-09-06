Paving operations to begin on US 16 north of Buffalo – expect delays

Buffalo, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission awarded Simon Contractors a $2.8 million contract to mill and overlay, a six-mile stretch of US 16 north of Buffalo.

Contractors will begin milling US 16 between mile markers 2.12 and 7.40 the week of September 9.

In addition to the mill and overlay, the contractor will be replacing and upgrading the fence and guardrail throughout this section. Fence upgrades include installing a wildlife fence on the northeast side near Healy Reservoir.

Traffic control will include flagging operations, short wait times, one-way traffic led by a pilot car, milled, uneven surfaces, loose gravel, a reduced speed limit of 45 mph, and heavy truck traffic. Two-way traffic will resume at night. Hours of operation will be from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.