East Coast Warehouse & Distribution selects Charleston County to establish first South Carolina operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – East Coast Warehouse & Distribution, a leading temperature-controlled logistics provider, today announced it selects Charleston County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The $14.5 million investment will create 52 new jobs.

With 70 years of experience, East Coast Warehouse & Distribution offers a comprehensive approach to third-party logistics services for the food and beverage industry. The company currently operates strategically placed facilities along the East Coast near the ports of New York and New Jersey, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Savannah.

The new East Coast Warehouse & Distribution operation will be part of North Charleston’s Shipyard Creek Logistics Center located at 2015 Tellico Road, 1.5 miles from the entrance of the SC Ports Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal. The new facility is comprised of 259,000 square feet of warehousing space on 17.6 acres of land, with an additional nine acres for parking and storing 350 trailers and containers. The temperature-controlled facility will be dedicated to public refrigerated warehousing solutions and will also serve as a base for the company’s Safeway Trucking operation.

Operations are expected to begin in the summer of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the East Coast Warehouse & Distribution team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“We’re thankful to our partners at Capital Development Partners and the Port of Charleston who helped us make a smooth transition into the Charleston market. This new facility – our first in the market – will allow us to expand our foothold, improve productivity, maximize flexibility and offer increased speed to customers in the greater Charleston area.” -East Coast Warehouse CEO Jamie Overley

“East Coast Warehouse & Distribution’s $14.5 million investment and the 52 new jobs it will create underscore the strength of the logistics industry in Charleston County and across our state. We congratulate the company on this announcement and look forward to its success in South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Our state’s infrastructure network, which includes one of the fastest-growing container ports in the nation, continues to attract companies to South Carolina. Today’s announcement by East Coast Warehouse & Distribution reinforces this trend, and we are pleased to welcome the company’s new operation to Charleston County and South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“South Carolina Ports welcomes East Coast Warehouse & Distribution to the Charleston port market. Their new temperature-controlled facility will support food and beverage shippers and others moving goods through the Port of Charleston, giving some of the world’s most recognizable brands direct access to our well-run port and the booming Southeast consumer market.” -SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin

“East Coast Warehouse & Distribution’s decision to establish its first South Carolina operation in Charleston County is a testament to our region’s robust logistics capabilities and strategic location. We are excited to welcome them to our community and look forward to the economic growth and job opportunities their investment will bring.” - Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

FIVE FAST FACTS

East Coast Warehouse & Distribution selects Charleston County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation.

The company’s $14.5 million investment will create 52 new jobs.

East Coast Warehouse & Distribution is a leading temperature-controlled logistics provider.

The company will be located at 2015 Tellico Road in North Charleston, S.C.

Individuals interested in joining the East Coast Warehouse & Distribution teamshould visit the company’s careers page.



