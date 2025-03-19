Universal Industrial Gases, LLC grows South Carolina footprint with new operation in Darlington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Universal Industrial Gases, LLC (UIG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nucor Corporation (Nucor), today announced it is growing its South Carolina footprint with a new operation in Darlington County. The company is investing nearly $100 million in the new facility.

Based in Pennsylvania, UIG specializes in the design, construction, and operation of industrial gas production and supply systems. The company operates production plants across the U.S., including one in Berkeley County, supplying to both Nucor sites and third-party clients.

UIG’s new 200,000-square-foot facility, located at 300 Steel Mill Road in Darlington, will provide on-site industrial gases to Nucor’s Darlington County steel mill.

Operations are expected to be online in December 2025.

QUOTES

“Universal Industrial Gases is pleased to be a part of Nucor’s expanding presence in South Carolina, building on 60 years of the company doing business in the state. The project is part of Nucor’s strategy to produce its own industrial gases for use in its steel mills. We would like to thank the local and state officials for welcoming our new teammates and investment into your state, and we look forward to commissioning our industrial gas facilities to support Nucor Darlington at the end of this year.” -Universal Industrial Gases General Manager Scott Pape

“We are proud that Universal Industrial Gases continues to do business in our state. This impressive investment of nearly $100 million is great news for Darlington County and reinforces that South Carolina has the environment and resources businesses need to thrive.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Universal Industrial Gases’ decision to grow its presence in our state is a major win for Darlington County and all of South Carolina. We congratulate UIG on its ongoing success and look forward to a continued partnership in the years ahead.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III



“We are excited about Universal Industrial Gases’ investment in Darlington County. Darlington County is pleased to have Universal Industrial Gases and looks forward to their continued success.” -Darlington County Council Chairman Bobby Hudson

FIVE FAST FACTS

Universal Industrial Gases, LLC (UIG) is growing its South Carolina footprint with a new operation in Darlington County.

The company is investing nearly $100 million in the new facility.

UIG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nucor Corporation.

The company will be located at 300 Steel Mill Road in Darlington, S.C.

Operations are expected to be online in December 2025.

-###-