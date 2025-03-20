Blackhorse Steel Works establishing operations in Bamberg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Blackhorse Steel Works (Blackhorse), an advanced steel solutions provider, today announced it is establishing operations in Bamberg County. The company’s $5.2 million investment will create 40 new jobs.

Blackhorse specializes in innovative and dependable steel services tailored for industrial and commercial projects. The company’s capabilities include cutting, welding, bending, forming and precision processing.

Blackhorse’s 107,000-square-foot facility, located at 19110 Heritage Highway in Denmark, will be used for the fabrication of miscellaneous and structural steel components.

Operations are expected to be online in May 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Blackhorse team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $150,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Bamberg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“With our commitment to excellence, customer-focused innovation, precision products, an existing in-state customer base as well as roots in the area, Blackhorse Steel Works chose to locate in Bamberg County, South Carolina, to better serve our customers. We are proud of the jobs we are creating in Denmark, and our investment is a testament to our commitment to growing our business in the coming years. We appreciate the support and the welcome from the local community and the state.” -Blackhorse Steel Works Owner Hugh Sharp

“We are thrilled to welcome Blackhorse Steel Works to Bamberg County and celebrate the company’s commitment to boosting the local economy by creating jobs. South Carolina’s skilled workforce and our pro-business policies continue to attract innovative companies, and we look forward to the opportunities this investment will bring.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today, we celebrate another win for rural South Carolina with Blackhorse Steel Works’ decision to establish operations in Bamberg County. This $5.2 million investment will have a strong impact in the local community, and we look forward to supporting the company as it grows and thrives in our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Bamberg County is glad to have another industry investing in our people. Industries like Blackhorse Steel Works will provide much-needed, well-paying, skilled jobs, and that’s what we want more of in our county. The 40 jobs being created will help provide a better quality of life and help families maintain healthy lifestyles, homes and schools in communities where both families and businesses can flourish. We welcome Blackhorse Steel Works and look forward to providing a pro-business environment where the company can grow for years to come.” -Bamberg County Council Chairwoman Sharon Hammond

“SouthernCarolina Alliance welcomes Blackhorse Steel Works to our region, and we are grateful for the good jobs they will be providing to highly skilled welders and technicians in our area. Every job created by this company represents an opportunity for a better future for a family here. Blackhorse Steel Works will be an asset to Bamberg County and the entire region, and we look forward to continuing to work with them as they start and grow their operations here.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman and CEO Danny Black

