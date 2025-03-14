SOPAKCO expanding Marlboro County operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – SOPAKCO, a world leader in processed foods, today announced it is expanding its operations in Marlboro County. The company is investing $22.8 million to grow its Bennettsville manufacturing operation.

Founded in 1943 and headquartered in Mullins, SOPAKCO specializes in the design, processing and packaging of ready-to-eat meals and is a leading supplier of combat rations to the U.S. military. The company’s customers include federal, state and local agencies, as well as commercial retailers.

SOPAKCO’s investment will include the renovation of an existing facility and construction of an additional facility to expand the company’s food products manufacturing operation located at 320 Broad Street in Bennettsville.

Operations are expected to be online in October 2025.

QUOTES

“SOPAKCO has experienced great success in South Carolina. The value that Marlboro County brings through its business-friendly climate and quality workforce has allowed us to thrive here, and we look forward to continuing our partnership.” -SOPAKCO President Lonnie Thompson

“SOPAKCO’s $22.8 million investment in Marlboro County reinforces a strong commitment to South Carolina. We congratulate SOPAKCO on this expansion and look forward to supporting the company as they continue making a positive impact in our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“SOPAKCO’s ongoing success in Marlboro County reinforces that South Carolina has the resources businesses need to continually grow and thrive. We applaud SOPAKCO’s latest investment in our state and celebrate the company’s decision to grow its footprint in one of our rural communities.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“There is a reason why we have two ears and one mouth. It’s because we’re supposed to listen twice as much as we talk. We are listening to our industries and getting results. We want to thank SOPAKCO for choosing Marlboro County for their next expansion.” -Marlboro County Council Chairman Anthony Woods

FIVE FAST FACTS