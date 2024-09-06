Christenson Transportation Continues Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

Christenson Transportation State of the Art Equipment

Christenson Transportation partners with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a SmartWay® Partner for achieving high-performance rankings.

We are proud to partner with the EPA and be part of the SmartWay® Program, as it aligns with our core values and commitment to environmental sustainability” — Vice President RayVaun Christenson

STRAFFORD, MO, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christenson Transportation is pleased to announce its continued partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a SmartWay Partner for achieving a high-performance ranking in TL/Dry Van Truck Carrier in the “Carbon” & “All Metrics” categories.For fifteen consecutive years, Christenson Transportation has demonstrated its commitment to tracking and reporting carbon accounting practices, leading to this recognition by the U.S. EPA SmartWayprogram. By achieving significant shipping and freight efficiencies in 2023, Christenson Transportation has solidified its position among the thousands of companies collaborating with SmartWayto reduce greenhouse gas emissions from freight supply chain transportation activities.“We are proud to partner with the EPA and be part of the SmartWayProgram, as it aligns with our core values and commitment to environmental sustainability,” said Vice President RayVaun Christenson . “As a leading freight and logistics services provider, we strive to be at the forefront of the industry and promote the values of SmartWayin our operations.”SmartWayis a voluntary program that offers operational strategies, data management tools, and verifiable technology support to help companies reduce their carbon footprint in the freight supply chain. With over 3500 partners across all domestic shipping modes in the US and Canada, SmartWayplays a crucial role in managing data and implementing strategies to lower freight carbon footprints on a domestic and international scale.Established in 1979, Christenson Transportation is a family-owned company based in Strafford, Missouri, that operates in the lower forty-eight states and parts of Canada. Specializing in high-value, high-risk, and time-sensitive cargo transportation, Christenson Transportation is known for its commitment to safety and excellence in service. The company has received multiple industry safety awards and continues to prioritize safety and sustainability in its operations.For more information about Christenson Transportation’s services or to explore career opportunities as a Christenson Driver, please visit http://christensontrans.com/ . Join Christenson Transportation in its mission to be at the forefront of environmental sustainability and excellence in the transportation industry.

