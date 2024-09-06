Sporecyte Announces the AirTrapXL Mold Testing Cassette

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sporecyte , the leading innovator in mold testing, is pleased to announce the release of the AirTrapXL cassette, manufactured by its trusted partner, Apacor. This new product represents a groundbreaking advancement in the sampling of airborne mold and particulates. The new cassette is less expensive, easier to use, and is made from plastic that can be recycled.The AirTrapXL cassette’s innovative design eliminates common problems associated with traditional cassettes, such as lost stickers and separate caps. The cassette features hinged caps for both the inlet and outlet, ensuring secure closure while simplifying the sample collection process. It also includes a barcode which can be used with Sporecyte’s digital chain of custody web app."We are extremely excited to bring the AirTrapXL to market as part of our Sporecyte mold testing service," said Jason Callahan, General Manager at Sporecyte. "The collaboration with Apacor created a revolutionary product that sets a new standard for convenience and reliability in mold testing."AirTrap XL cassettes are compatible with most industry standard air sampling pumps. The construction uses 46% less plastic than comparable cassettes and was designed to reduce breakage when shipping to the lab. Sporecyte and Apacor's partnership highlights our shared values of innovation, customer satisfaction and care for the environment.The AirTrapXL can now be ordered at shop.sporecyte.com for $4.50 per cassette.About Sporecyte:Sporecyte developed the world’s first AI-powered mold and air particulate report. Our lab and AI-based technology focuses on providing home inspectors and industry professionals access to fast, accurate, and affordable mold and air quality testing.About Techcyte:Founded in 2013 in Orem, Utah, Techcyte is a world leader in AI-based digital diagnostics, including clinical and anatomic pathology. Techcyte’s AI and workflow platform uses AI to perform analysis of whole slide images, transforming diagnostics for human, animal, and environmental labs around the world.Visit techcyte.com for more information.Techcyte’s clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.