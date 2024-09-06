Larry Richardson Publishes Latest Book: The Exact Day

CLEVELAND,, TN, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Larry Richardson , an Amazon Best Seller with a diverse portfolio of contemporary novels and a five-book western series co-authored with his brother Tom, has just released his latest work, The Exact Day. Known for his ability to share narratives with deep emotional connections, Richardson is taking a bold step into new territory with this novel.The Exact Day tells the story of a young, grieving widower who blames God for the tragic loss of his bride on their wedding night. In his anguish, he pleads for the ability to know the destined day of death for everyone he meets to avoid such a devastating mistake again. To his shock, his wish is granted by a heavenly messenger, but with three strict conditions: he cannot reveal the date to anyone, cannot prevent the death, and cannot profit from this knowledge. The penalty for breaking any of these rules is the immediate loss of this gift and the memory of ever having it.When asked why he wrote The Exact Day and what he hopes readers will take away, Richardson shared, "I wanted to explore something mysterious and beyond the familiar old west. I wanted to really push my limits with this one. The message I hope readers grasp is that sometimes, ignorance truly is bliss. You see, one must be careful with what they wish for, and that’s what I have tried to tell in the story. I hope my readers enjoy this latest piece of fiction as much I I enjoyed writing it."The Exact Day is now available for purchase on Amazon.About the AuthorLarry Richardson holds a Ph.D. from the University of Southern California, where he combined academic theories of persuasion with the real-world experience of hostage negotiators to create a training manual for law enforcement. He previously served as a professor of Communication Arts and Sciences at Pacific Union College in Northern California during the 1980s. Larry and his wife, Patricia, currently reside in Cleveland, Tennessee, where he continues his passion for writing.

