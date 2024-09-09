MLM Medical Labs Announces Collaboration Agreement with Cytespace

Collaboration will expand MLM's global geographic footprint into South Africa and the Sub-Saharan Africa

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MLM Medical Labs (“MLM”), a leading international central and specialty laboratory with locations in Europe and North America, is excited to announce a collaboration with Cytespace , a global Clinical Trials Solutions Provider to pharma customers, CROs, and investigators across the globe. Within this collaboration with Cytespace, the MLM global geographic footprint will be expanded in South Africa and the Sub-Saharan Africa region. Of equal importance, MLM will now have the opportunity to leverage Cytespace’s specific expertise and experience within the region, including therapeutic indications such as malaria and tuberculosis (TB).MLM currently serves more than 70 countries, delivering unsurpassed premium lab services with flexibility, agility and high touch customer care. This collaboration with Cytespace will elevate service lines involving samples with short stability, such as flow cytometry and PBMC processing, in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.“We are thrilled to reach this agreement with such a valued service partner as Cytespace. While our laboratory network currently reaches more than 70 countries around the globe, the ability to expand in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa is truly exciting for our entire team,” said MLM CEO, Scott Houlton. Houlton adds, “The potential to maximize value to our clients through this extension of our global footprint and have the ability to now participate in the infectious disease arena is a milestone for MLM.”About MLM Medical LabsMLM Medical Labs is a renowned central and specialty laboratory that operates globally, with a strong presence in Europe and North America. With a team of over 200 proficient and experienced professionals, MLM supports over 300 clinical studies concurrently. The company offers a vast array of services including central lab testing, histology, specialty testing, sample processing, preclinical services, assay development, kit building, and long-term sample management and storage. MLM is headquartered in Mönchengladbach, Germany, near Düsseldorf, and has additional branches located in Memphis, TN, and Minneapolis, MN, in the USA. To learn more about MLM Medical Labs, please visit their website at, www.mlm-labs.com About CytespaceCytespace is driven by a passionate leadership team, with a firm belief in quality delivery, data integrity and seamless data transmissions to clinical trial databases. Cytespace offers a comprehensive range of Central laboratories services including Database setup, Kit building, Analytical testing and long-term sample storage. Cytespace brings expertise in understanding the regulatory and regional environment within Sub-Saharan Africa. We are the only fully College of America Pathologist (CAP) accredited laboratory within South Africa.

