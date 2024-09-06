Submit Release
Official Visit by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to the People's Republic of China, 8 to 9 September 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will be making an official visit to Beijing from 8 to 9 September 2024 at the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi.

 

Minister Balakrishnan will be accompanied by Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

6 SEPTEMBER 2024

