Visit of Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean to Jakarta, Indonesia, 4 to 6 September 2024

Senior Minister (SM) and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean made a working visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, from 4 to 6 September 2024.

During his visit, SM Teo called on President Joko Widodo at the Istana. They welcomed the smooth implementation of the Expanded Framework Agreements, and the strong trade and investment flows between both countries. SM Teo also had meetings with Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan and Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto. In the various meetings, they welcomed the path-finding cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia on renewable energy, carbon capture and storage, the creation of an ASEAN Power Grid, and also the strong partnership between Singapore and Indonesia in addressing other common challenges.

While in Jakarta, SM Teo also had separate meetings with former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, former President Megawati Soekarnoputri, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Council Wiranto, Special Staff to Minister of Defence Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Professor Soedradjad Djiwandono. They reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between our two countries and personal ties between our leaders. They also exchanged views on developments in Indonesia and the region.

SM Teo returns to Singapore today.

6 SEPTEMBER 2024