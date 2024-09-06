Mullikin addresses Washington Light Infantry

Dr. Tom Mullikin addresses attendees during the Aug. 27, 2024 gathering of the Washington Light Infantry. Entrance to Washington Light Infantry headquarters, Charleston, S.C. S.C. Floodwater Commission Chair Tom Mullikin

S.C. Floodwater Commission chair speaks to one of the nation’s oldest, most distinguished military organizations

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Tom Mullikin, a former U.S. Army officer and retired major general (commander) of the S.C. State Guard, addressed a gathering of the Washington Light Infantry (WLI) at the WLI’s regimental headquarters building and museum on Meeting Street in Charleston, S.C., Tuesday evening, Aug. 27, 2024.An acclaimed global expedition leader, attorney and university professor who also serves as chair of the gubernatorially established S.C. Floodwater Commission, Mullikin discussed global climate change, national security, and the nexus between the two. The address, attended by Associate Municipal Judge Michael A. Molony and Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Howard R. Chapman among other dignitaries and senior military officers, was followed by a spirited Q&A.“The Washington Light Infantry is a very old and distinguished military organization in many ways paralleling our own State Guard in terms of our history, actually a shared history in many ways,” said Mullikin. “Honored to break bread with and speak to these officers. Not only was the presentation well-received, but those in attendance asked excellent probing questions during the post-address Q&A session.”Like the State Guard which was founded as South Carolina’s first colonial militia in 1670, the Washington Light Infantry is one of the nation’s oldest, still-existing militia units. The WLI was established in 1807. According to WLI history, "Anticipating a second war with Great Britain, the citizens of Charleston planned for a number of volunteer corps, one of which was the Washington Light Infantry. It alone survives."When the War of 1812 erupted between the newly independent United States and its prior belligerent, Great Britain, a company of the WLI was mustered into service, but its soldiers did not see action in that conflict, though untold numbers of WLI members have served with distinction in the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps participating in myriad wars, conflicts, and military expeditions since. Among the WLI's distinguished members is retired USMC Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston, recipient of the Medal of Honor.

