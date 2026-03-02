New Coalition Elevates Workforce Wellbeing in South Carolina

Dr. Susan Johnson is the founder and CEO of the South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition. The South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition is a statewide network of employers, professionals, and partners working together to advance workforce health and wellbeing. The South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition will host a series of regional press events this month.

South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition launches statewide – Press events slated for end of March

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition officially launches today, marking the evolution of the South Carolina Healthy Business Challenge into a year-round coalition focused on advancing workforce health, wellbeing, and organizational resilience across South Carolina [Please see https://schealthybiz.com/] Building on more than a decade of work supporting employers through the South Carolina Healthy Business Challenge, the Coalition brings together employers, service providers, and partners committed to creating healthier workplaces and stronger communities. The transition reflects the growing recognition that workforce health is not only a wellbeing issue, but a business and economic priority.The Coalition provides a statewide framework for collaboration, creating opportunities for business, health, and community leaders to share insights, explore solutions, and advance workforce wellbeing.“Workforce health is no longer a nice-to-have—it’s a business imperative,” said Susan Johnson, PhD, Founder and CEO of the South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition. “The Coalition connects employers to evidence-informed resources and helps align wellbeing efforts with performance, retention, and long-term sustainability. This launch marks an important step in strengthening South Carolina’s workforce and workplaces.”STATEWIDE EXPANSION AND ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATIONSince its early days as a regional, city-based program, the South Carolina Healthy Business Challenge has grown steadily in scope and impact, expanding statewide and now evolving into the South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition. Throughout that growth, the initiative has been supported by long-standing partners who have helped shape its direction and scale.The Coalition’s presenting sponsor, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, has supported the initiative since its early regional launch, playing a key role in its expansion and evolution.“We’ve seen firsthand how workforce health has become a critical issue for employers across South Carolina,” said Mike Harris, vice president of Major Group Sales and Marketing at BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. “From its early regional roots to today’s statewide Coalition, this work has consistently brought employers together around practical solutions that support healthier people and stronger organizations. We’re proud to continue supporting this next chapter.”The South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition is supported by a growing group of statewide and regional partners committed to advancing workforce health and wellbeing. In addition to presenting sponsor BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, the Coalition is supported by regional sponsors including South Carolina Federal Credit Union, Proactive MD, and Gallagher, along with workforce technology sponsor Rippling.FORTHCOMING REGIONAL PRESS EVENTSAs part of the launch, the Coalition will host a series of regional press conferences and seminar events later this month, bringing together business, health, and community leaders to explore practical approaches to workforce wellbeing. Each event will begin with a brief press program followed by a luncheon seminar focused on Nature at Work—the connection between the built environment, nature, health, and business performance.Regional events include:• March 24 – Midlands (Columbia)• March 25 – Upstate (Greenville)• March 31 – Lowcountry (Mount Pleasant)The Coalition’s membership model supports individuals, students, employers, service providers, and partners, offering year-round access to events, resources, peer learning, and statewide visibility. Membership investment is structured based on organization type and size, ensuring equitable access while supporting meaningful engagement. More information about the South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition, including membership and upcoming events, is available at http://schealthybiz.com ABOUT THE S.C. HEALTHY BUSINESS COALITIONThe South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition is a statewide network of employers, professionals, and partners working together to advance workforce health and wellbeing. Building on more than a decade of leadership through the South Carolina Healthy Business Challenge, the Coalition provides year-round opportunities for learning, connection, and collaboration to support healthier people, healthier workplaces, and a stronger South Carolina. Please visit https://schealthybiz.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.