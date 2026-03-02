S.C. Department of Natural Resources earns two national awards within three days

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources received the Keep America Beautiful State Agency Partnership Award, Feb. 27, 2026. The federally protected (threatened species) Eastern Black Rail, is a sparrow-sized marsh bird. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is the state agency responsible for protecting and managing the state’s natural and cultural resources.

Awards presented to SCDNR officials in Washington and in New Orleans last week

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) received two national honors in the final week of February 2026: Stellar recognition according to agency leaders reflecting South Carolina’s growing reputation for collaborative, science-driven conservation.The awards presented in two separate ceremonies – one in Washington, D.C., the other in New Orleans, Louisiana – highlight SCDNR’s work to both conserve the federally threatened Eastern Black Rail, a sparrow-sized marsh bird; and to lead major river cleanup and litter prevention efforts statewide.“This has been an extraordinary week for our agency and our partners,” said Dr. Tom Mullikin, director of SCDNR. “These recognitions underscore what is possible when sound science, strong partnerships and dedicated public servants work together.”On Wednesday, Feb. 25, SCDNR received the AGENCY PARTNER AWARD during the North American Migratory Bird Joint Venture gathering at the U.S. House of Representatives Rayburn Office Building in Washington. The award honors the agency’s leadership in researching and managing habitat for the Eastern Black Rail, one of North America’s smallest and most secretive marsh birds. The species depends on precise coastal marsh conditions and it has experienced significant population declines across its range.Over the past decade, SCDNR biologists and land managers have expanded knowledge of the rail’s distribution and breeding ecology, conducted chick observations and tested impoundment management strategies to improve habitat conditions. A key component of the effort is the South Carolina Black Rail Working Group, which brings together federal agencies, conservation organizations and private landowners to coordinate on-the-ground habitat work and monitoring.The second award, THE KEEP AMERICA BEAUTIFUL STATE AGENCY PARTNERSHIP AWARD, was presented during the Keep America Beautiful national conference, Friday, February 27.Keep America Beautiful (KAB) honored SCDNR for leadership in river restoration, cleanup and corridor stewardship across the Palmetto State.Central to the KAB award was the removal of a long-standing log jam on the State Scenic Lynches River near the Chesterfield–Kershaw county line and cleanups conducted along the SC7 expedition (SC7 being an annual statewide expedition across South Carolina from the mountains to the sea). The river obstruction had restricted flow, accelerated bank instability and created hazards for more than four years.Through coordinated action with public and private partners, the project restored navigability, improved safety and protected sensitive riparian habitat. Officials with Keep America Beautiful and PalmettoPride commended SCDNR’s broader collaboration on litter prevention and waterway protection statewide.“SCDNR is integral to the work of our state’s Keep America Beautiful affiliates and PalmettoPride,” said Sarah Lyles, executive director of PalmettoPride. “We are grateful for their partnership and honored to nominate them for this national award.”SCDNR and its partners have installed and maintain more than 132 monofilament recycling bins at waterways across the state, helping prevent discarded fishing line from harming wildlife.The agency’s month-long SC7 Expedition also contributed to the recognition through coordinated cleanups, educational outreach and beautification projects from the Upstate to the coast.Mullikin said the two awards in three days highlight the importance of sustained collaboration. “Our natural resources do not recognize jurisdictional boundaries,” he said. “These awards reflect the strength of partnerships across South Carolina and our shared commitment to protecting the lands and waters that define this state.”– For more information about the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, please visit https://www.dnr.sc.gov/

