CRIME STOPPERS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS making the world safer

Pictured (L-R) CSGS Chairman John Lamb, CSGS Vice Chair Jim Fuda, and CSGS Boardmember Leon Lott.

Intelligence collection, countering human-trafficking, mine-clearing efforts in Eastern Europe, expansion into Africa, and a South Carolina connection

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The board of directors of U.S.-based CRIME STOPPERS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (CSGS) gathered for a quarterly Zoom meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, to discuss ongoing projects on several continents.Chairman John Lamb briefly discussed his forthcoming trip within the month to Washington, D.C. where he is slated to meet with U.S. State Department officials regarding International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) affairs. Lamb also has meetings scheduled on Capitol Hill to explore funding pathways for CSGS and continued strengthening of State Department and other agency relationships.Absent from the meeting due to travel, CSGS boardmember and Richland County (S.C.) Sheriff Leon Lott spoke briefly afterwards about the importance of CSGS’s leader meetings in Washington. “Relationships and relationship-building like this are critical when it comes to the various kinds of international law enforcement work Crime Stoppers is responsible for,” said Lott, who in addition to his command of the nearly 900-employee Richland County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia, S.C. has served on the CSGS board for two-and-a-half years.Lott added: “Relationships are crucial to the ongoing coordination of any effort locally, regionally, nationally, even internationally which is the CSGS area-of-operations so to speak.”Lott’s international law enforcement work has not been limited to CSGS. Aside from RCSD’s exchange programs with foreign law enforcement agencies and his deputies attending national police training in other countries (all paid for by the host countries), during the height of the Iraq War, Lott traveled to Erbil, Iraq, on the invitation of the Iraqi government (facilitated through the U.S. State Department) to assist that country in its establishment of the first-ever Iraqi female police academy.Critical work then. Critical today. For CSGS, international police work involves a continuation of law-enforcement efforts and ongoing investigations and investigative coordination stemming from “actionable” human trafficking tips which have been received by CSGS since last quarter and years prior.According to the CSGS website: “Crime Stoppers Global Solutions is focused on combating crimes specifically known to be the funding mechanism for organized crime and international terrorism, including human trafficking, illicit trade, weapons trafficking, drug smuggling, cyber crime, and bank fraud and money laundering.”The February 2026 meeting also discussed what CSGS officials are referring to as “a substantial financial crimes case under active international investigation.” INTERPOL’s Financial Crimes Unit based in France is now directly involved in the case stemming from tips to CSGS. Because of the sensitivity of the case, CSGS is not expounding on the investigation, when the alleged crimes took place, or what countries are involved. But it speaks to the leadership of CSGS here in the U.S. and beyond U.S. borders.In Eastern Europe, for instance, where CSGS has for several years gained and maintained a robust presence, there is ongoing coordination between CSGS, INL officials, and U.S. Embassy officials in Serbia and neighboring countries.The Feb. 11 meeting also shed light on discussions presently underway regarding CSGS development and outreach into Kenya with potential expansion throughout other areas, nations, and regions of Africa.CSGS is also raising money for mine (explosive device) clearing efforts in war-torn areas of Eastern Europe.For more information about CSGS, please visit – https://thecsgs.org/about/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.