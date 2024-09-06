ICON Technologies Offers Advanced Air Conditioner Shrouds for RVs

The leading provider of RV solutions offers high-quality air conditioner shrouds that boost functionality and durability for RV air conditioning units.

WINKLER, MANITOBA, CANADA, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICON Technologies, a leading provider of RV products, is excited to announce the availability of its advanced air conditioner shrouds for RVs. These shrouds are designed to enhance the functionality and practicality of RV air conditioning units while ensuring lasting quality and performance.

"At ICON Technologies, we are dedicated to helping our customers enhance the functionality and practicality of their OEM products through the use of thermoformed and rotational molded plastic parts," said John Loewen, President and CEO of ICON Technologies. "Our new line of air conditioner shrouds for RVs is a testament to this commitment, offering innovative design, advanced manufacturing methods, and top-quality materials to ensure your RV's air conditioning system is built to last."

ICON Technologies' air conditioner shrouds are compatible with a wide range of popular RV air conditioning units, including Dometic Penguin Duo Therm, Dometic Brisk Air Duo Therm, Coleman, Intertherm Nordyne, Dometic HP, Carrier AirV, Advent AC Series, and more. The shrouds are available in both white and black finishes to match the aesthetic of various RV models.

Key benefits of ICON’s RV air conditioner shrouds:

• Improved Airflow: The shrouds are designed to channel air more effectively towards the condenser unit, promoting optimal cooling performance.

• Enhanced Durability: Constructed from UV-resistant and weatherproof materials, the shrouds can withstand harsh weather conditions.

• Aesthetic Appeal: Available in a variety of colours, the shrouds can complement the overall design of your RV.

• Easy Installation: The shrouds are designed for simple installation, allowing RV owners to upgrade their AC unit quickly and easily.

The company's core competency in thermoforming and rotational molding is complemented by strong abilities in innovative design, manufacturing ideas, and low-cost prototyping. This enables ICON Technologies to provide complete solutions that greatly simplify customers' development processes. An efficient integration of product development capabilities, verification, and advanced manufacturing methods ensure that the air conditioner shrouds will be built to last.

"Every aspect of our organization is regulated by the Quality Management System to ensure that our customers receive top-quality products and services," added Loewen. "We stand behind our products with a comprehensive warranty, offering replacement for any product that proves defective under normal usage and service within one year of the date of sale."

ICON Technologies services a broad range of customers, including OEM customers and RV enthusiasts across North America. The company's products are available both online and through a strong international network of RV aftermarket distributors.

For more information about ICON Technologies’ RV products, please visit the company website at https://www.icondirect.com/ or call +1-888-362-4266. Stay updated on the latest news and insights by following ICON Technologies’ blog at https://www.icondirect.com/blog/.

