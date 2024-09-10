IndoSec’s growing popularity is grabbing major eyeballs

IndoSec 2024, Indonesia's leading cybersecurity event, on 24-25 September in Jakarta,featuring top media and tech giants showcasing the latest innovations.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Indonesia’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, IndoSec 2024 is solidifying its position as the leading cybersecurity event in the country. Scheduled to uncover the latest industry innovations on 24 – 25 September at the Jakarta Convention Center, the event has been grabbing major eyeballs. Media houses from across the globe are flocking to reserve their spot at the platform that is anticipated to be the country’s most spectacular cybersecurity event to date.One of the primary reasons why IndoSec holds a foremost position in the journalists’ calendar is its rich agenda that is known to give insights into the latest cybersecurity technologies, strategies, and policies. While the agenda is aimed at fortifying Indonesia’s digital defenses, it also provides an invaluable content base for journalists to share it with their audiences. To top it all, the whole thing takes a more focused and newsworthy angle when it comes straight from the industry’s top visionaries, most senior executives and regulatory authorities.At a time when cybersecurity in Indonesia is witnessing an unchecked growth and the industry is constantly seeking platforms to address the prevailing challenges, IndoSec has emerged as the biggest boon. The platform gathers the top minds from cybersecurity including government officials, global experts and tech innovators, presenting the most ultimate opportunity to media representatives for interviewing these luminaries and providing the most awaited coverage. Needless to say, this kind of coverage holds immense value as it provides a window to the current and future state of cybersecurity in Indonesia.The upcoming edition i.e., IndoSec 2024 has already announced the unveiling of several groundbreaking cybersecurity products and solutions tailored to address the unique challenges faced by Indonesian businesses and institutions. Media houses like CNN Indonesia, METRO TV, Radio Republik Indonesia, and many others have already confirmed their spot at the platform. These organisations will be giving a first-hand report of the insightful keynote sessions, deep dive panel discussions, engaging fireside chats, cutting-edge solutions and key conversations shaping the cybersecurity landscape in Indonesia.It comes as no surprise that the platform has already confirmed participations from some of biggest technology behemoths who will be putting a grand showcase of the most advanced cybersecurity solutions.These stellar organizations include SentinelOne, BytePlus, Sophos, Cloudflare, ManageEngine, Indosat Business, Mastercard, Google Cloud Security, SOCRadar, SonicWall, D’Crypt, Ping Identity, KnowBe4, Fastly, Kaspersky, Sangfor Technologies, ExtraHop, Orca Security, HashiCorp, AppSealing, Quad Miners, Proofpoint, Brandefense, Bitdefender, Fasoo, CDNetworks, SANS, YesWeHack, TEHTRIS, Vectra AI, Westcon, BeyondTrust, Barracuda, Doctor Web, Fortra, Versa, ACA Pacific, Energy Logserver, Synology, AKO Labs, Picus, TechSolution, Sygnia, Devo Technology, PT. Itrust Data Teknologi, Entrust, Scalefusion, Keysight, Lintasarta, Zerto, Appknox, Raditya Mulia Lestari (RML), Invicti, XAPIENS, Group - IB, i-Sprint and Promon.As Indonesia accelerates its digital transformation, the spotlight on cybersecurity has never been more intense. IndoSec 2024 will be the focal point for the latest discussions on how the country is navigating the complexities of a rapidly digitizing economy. Media houses recognize the importance of these conversations and are keen to cover the event to highlight Indonesia's role as a key player in the global cybersecurity arena.Furthermore, IndoSec 2024 is attracting a diverse range of participants, from cybersecurity professionals to government officials, tech enthusiasts, and business leaders. This kind of diverse audience will offer media houses a broad spectrum of stories to cover, from technical deep dives to high-level policy discussions, making the event a treasure trove of content for their readers and viewers.For more information about the event, log on to: https://indosecsummit.com/ Media contact:Shrinkhal SharadPR & Communication Leadshrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com+ (91) 80 6166 4401About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

