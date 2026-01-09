WFIS 2025 Reimagined Indonesia’s Pivotal Shift Towards a Tech-Led Financial Future

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Success at the seventh edition of the World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) in Indonesia on 25 – 26 November 2025 was resoundingly evident in the sheer scale of cross-industry participation.With over 600 pre-qualified delegates in attendance, the event commenced with sharp, incisive remarks from Masyita Crystallin – the Director General of Financial Sector & International Cooperation at the Ministry of Finance – followed by an equally thoughtful address from Madam Hj. Diana Dewi, SE. – Chairperson of KADIN Jakarta.Both leaders – representing institutions foundational to Indonesia’s economic growth – set a clear tone of direction for what ultimately became an event full of indelible conversations concerning the nation’s digital finance landscape; which, as they unfolded, eventually shifted towards the renowned global tech giants present at the venue.What ensued thereafter was a high calibre, insight-driven agenda, structured around a series of expert-led panel discussions, fireside chats, and keynotes that explored next-gen technologies redefining Indonesia’s financial-services industry.Attendees absorbed ground-breaking insights from global and regional leaders in tech and financial services, whose rigorous analysis of AI, cloud infrastructure, open-finance models, and digitized payments’ systems helped align the industry with the nation’s long-term vision for innovation, inclusivity, and economic growth.One of event’s most influential exhibitors, Meta Indonesia took centre stage in projecting the industry’s fast-shifting, innovation-fuelled momentum, that’s redefining the way people use and experience financial services.For a brief understanding: Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. Their mission is to build the future of human connection and the technology that makes it possible.Meta also enables organizations to engage customers at scale through Business Messaging solutions on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram Direct—helping businesses build relationships, provide support, and drive growth in a fast-changing digital landscape.While the event advanced dialogue on the future of finance, the exhibition lounge was buzzing loud with intense, industry-driven interactions as top-tier financial executives navigated the halls seeking potential partnerships. Moreover, the live solution showcases gave delegates a first-hand look and understanding of how new technologies are actively tackling the archipelago’s most urgent economic and banking challenges head-on.As the event drew to a close, it unveiled the prestigious WFIS Awards and Gala segment, dedicated to celebrating innovation and leadership in Indonesia’s financial sector.The awards were thoughtfully assessed and conferred upon by a jury panel constituting eminent industry experts – including but not limited to Marsudi Wahyu Kisworo, Board of Governors at The National Research & Innovation Agency, and Rendra Arjakusumah, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Indonesian Digital Leaders Association (APDI) – who brought impeccable standards to recognize and honour the industry’s most forward-thinking breakthroughs.Across the two invigorating days of dialogue, insight, and collaboration, WFIS Indonesia made clear that the country’s digital evolution is an active, accelerating reality relying profoundly on the convergence of technology, policy, and industry. Its reaffirming commitment to advancing Indonesia’s financial future with purpose stood out across every session and conversation.About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

