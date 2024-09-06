WATTLE CAFE PARTNERS WITH CLASSPASS TO BRING ITS HEALTHY AUSTRALIAN INSPIRED MENU TO A WIDER AUDIENCE

Wattle Cafe Logo

WATTLE CAFE, FINDING WAYS TO BRING ITS CLEAN HEALTHY FOOD TO A BIGGER AUDIENCE WITH ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH CLASSPASS

I'm excited to partner with ClassPass as this enables us to reach more individuals who prioritize their well-being, offering them convenient and nutritious food choices.” — Ana Ivkosic

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wattle Cafe , a celebrated women-owned, Australian-inspired clean food brand dedicated to simple, whole ingredients, is thrilled to announce its new strategic partnership with ClassPass, the leading subscription service for fitness and wellness access. Through this collaboration, key items from the Wattle Cafe menu are now available to ClassPass members, enhancing their wellness journey with delicious and nutritious options. This partnership reflects the high quality and excellence of Wattle Cafe's offerings, which are highly regarded for their exceptional taste and nutritional benefits. Guided by the expertise of its founder, a certified IIN Health Coach, Wattle Cafe has consistently catered to the needs of health-conscious consumers. Aligning with ClassPass’ mission to deliver greater value and variety to its members, this partnership extends Wattle Cafe's reach and impact within the wellness community.Leading companies like ClassPass are increasingly partnering with healthy food brands such as Wattle Cafe to provide their members with wholesome, locally crafted alternatives. Based in Jersey City and inspired by its founders' Australian heritage, Wattle Cafe is dedicated to using simple, whole ingredients to create nourishing products. With a mission to nurture through food, each item on their menu celebrates the natural goodness of its ingredients. Wattle Cafe’s products are thoughtfully made with only a few, easily recognizable ingredients, including superfoods like maca root, cacao, blue algae, turmeric, nutritious nuts, and açaí.Ana Ivkosic, Founder & CEO of Wattle Cafe, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to partner with ClassPass to make our healthy and delicious products accessible to a broader audience. This collaboration enables us to reach more individuals who prioritize their well-being, offering them convenient and nutritious choices."As Wattle Cafe looks towards the future, the café remains dedicated to its mission of making healthy food easily accessible to all. With plans to introduce new menu items and forge alliances with like-minded businesses, Wattle Cafe strives to further promote a healthy lifestyle. For more information about Wattle Cafe and its range of offerings, please visit https://www.wattlecafe.com About Wattle Cafe Wattle Cafe is a local café renowned for its true blue Aussie vibes, offering a range of clean and nutritious products that cater to health-conscious consumers. Inspired by its founder's background as a certified IIN Health Coach, Wattle Cafe is committed to making healthy food easily accessible while prioritizing exceptional taste and quality. For more information, visit https://www.wattlecafe.com

