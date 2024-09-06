Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers keynote address to NEDLAC 29th Annual Summit in Johannesburg, 6 Sept
Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will, on Friday 06 September 2024, deliver a keynote address virtually to the National Economic Development Labour Council’s (NEDLAC) 29th Annual Summit to be held in Johannesburg, Gauteng Province.
Convened under the theme: "Nedlac celebrating 30 years of social dialogue and planning for the future," the Summit provides an opportunity for a larger delegation of Nedlac social partners from organised business, community, government, and organised labour, as well as other stakeholders, to gather and deliberate on socio-economic issues.
The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms Nomakhosazana Meth, will deliver the opening address at the Summit.
The details of the summit are as follows:
Date: Friday 06 September 2024
Time: 08h30-13h30
Venue: Johannesburg Sandton Hotel (formerly known as Hilton Hotel), Sandton, Gauteng Province.
The Summit will also be broadcast on digital/social media platforms for further invitees and members of the public to observe.
