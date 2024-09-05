Senate Bill 1304 Printer's Number 1853

PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1853

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1304

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON, ARGALL, STEFANO,

LAUGHLIN, GEBHARD, J. WARD AND MASTRIANO, SEPTEMBER 5, 2024

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions relating

to inmate confinement, providing for overwatch towers.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 61 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 5912. Overwatch towers.

(a) Staffing of overwatch towers.--At any correctional

institution with overwatch towers, each overwatch tower shall be

manned by corrections officers during any outdoor inmate

movement.

(b) Exceptions.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to an

overwatch tower from which inmates cannot be supervised during

outdoor inmate movement.

(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

