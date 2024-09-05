Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,563 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1304 Printer's Number 1853

PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1853

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1304

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON, ARGALL, STEFANO,

LAUGHLIN, GEBHARD, J. WARD AND MASTRIANO, SEPTEMBER 5, 2024

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions relating

to inmate confinement, providing for overwatch towers.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 61 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 5912. Overwatch towers.

(a) Staffing of overwatch towers.--At any correctional

institution with overwatch towers, each overwatch tower shall be

manned by corrections officers during any outdoor inmate

movement.

(b) Exceptions.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to an

overwatch tower from which inmates cannot be supervised during

outdoor inmate movement.

(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1304 Printer's Number 1853

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more