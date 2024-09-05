Senate Bill 1304 Printer's Number 1853
PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1853
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1304
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON, ARGALL, STEFANO,
LAUGHLIN, GEBHARD, J. WARD AND MASTRIANO, SEPTEMBER 5, 2024
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions relating
to inmate confinement, providing for overwatch towers.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 61 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 5912. Overwatch towers.
(a) Staffing of overwatch towers.--At any correctional
institution with overwatch towers, each overwatch tower shall be
manned by corrections officers during any outdoor inmate
movement.
(b) Exceptions.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to an
overwatch tower from which inmates cannot be supervised during
outdoor inmate movement.
(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.