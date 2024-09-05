Senate Resolution 320 Printer's Number 1854

PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1854

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

320

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, BROOKS, PHILLIPS-HILL, TARTAGLIONE,

ROTHMAN, MARTIN, LAUGHLIN, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK,

LANGERHOLC, HUGHES, GEBHARD, CULVER, COSTA, ARGALL, BROWN,

J. WARD, KANE, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, MASTRIANO AND DUSH,

SEPTEMBER 5, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 5, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing November 10, 2024, as "Marine Corps' Day" in

Pennsylvania in honor of the United States Marine Corps'

249th anniversary of its founding.

WHEREAS, On November 10, 1775, the Second Continental

Congress met in Philadelphia and passed a resolution calling for

two battalions of Marines to be raised for service as landing

forces with the fleet; and

WHEREAS, That resolution established the Continental Marines

and marked the birth date of the United States Marine Corps; and

WHEREAS, Since the United States Marine Corps' first

amphibious raid on March 3, 1776, the United States Marine Corps

has fought with great courage on every continent and in every

conflict in American history; and

WHEREAS, During World War I, the United States Marine Corps

fought the famed battle at Belleau Wood, establishing the

reputation of toughness and fierceness; and

WHEREAS, The United States Marine Corps played a central role

