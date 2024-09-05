Senate Resolution 320 Printer's Number 1854
PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1854
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
320
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, BROOKS, PHILLIPS-HILL, TARTAGLIONE,
ROTHMAN, MARTIN, LAUGHLIN, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK,
LANGERHOLC, HUGHES, GEBHARD, CULVER, COSTA, ARGALL, BROWN,
J. WARD, KANE, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, MASTRIANO AND DUSH,
SEPTEMBER 5, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 5, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing November 10, 2024, as "Marine Corps' Day" in
Pennsylvania in honor of the United States Marine Corps'
249th anniversary of its founding.
WHEREAS, On November 10, 1775, the Second Continental
Congress met in Philadelphia and passed a resolution calling for
two battalions of Marines to be raised for service as landing
forces with the fleet; and
WHEREAS, That resolution established the Continental Marines
and marked the birth date of the United States Marine Corps; and
WHEREAS, Since the United States Marine Corps' first
amphibious raid on March 3, 1776, the United States Marine Corps
has fought with great courage on every continent and in every
conflict in American history; and
WHEREAS, During World War I, the United States Marine Corps
fought the famed battle at Belleau Wood, establishing the
reputation of toughness and fierceness; and
WHEREAS, The United States Marine Corps played a central role
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.