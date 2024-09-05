Senate Bill 787 Printer's Number 1856
PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - Commonwealth.
"Historic resource." A building or structure, including a
covered bridge, which:
(1) has been in existence for more than 100 years,
including partial or complete reconstruction of a building or
structure originally erected at least 100 years ago; or
(2) has been listed on the National Register of Historic
Places or the Pennsylvania Register of Historic Places.
"Occupied structure." Any structure, vehicle or place
adapted for overnight accommodation of an individual or for
carrying on business within the structure, vehicle or place,
whether or not an individual is actually present.
§ 9702. Dry hydrant installation required.
(a) Requirement.--When a bridge that crosses a body of water
is built, modified or rehabilitated, the department shall
install a dry hydrant if an installation site exists that meets
all of the conditions specified under subsection (b) .
(b) Conditions.--The requirement imposed on the department
under subsection (a) shall only apply if all of the following
conditions are met:
(1) The body of water in which the dry hydrant will be
installed is able to provide 250 gallons per minute for a
continuous two-hour period during a 50-year drought or freeze
at a vertical lift of 18 feet.
(2) The dry hydrant will be located within 25 feet of an
all-weather roadway and will be accessible to fire protection
equipment.
(3) The dry hydrant will be located within 800 feet of
at least one inhabited, occupied structure or historical
resource.
