Senate Bill 325 Printer's Number 1855
PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1855
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
325
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, HUTCHINSON AND J. WARD, SEPTEMBER 5, 2024
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, SEPTEMBER 5, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), entitled
"An act providing for and reorganizing the conduct of the
executive and administrative work of the Commonwealth by the
Executive Department thereof and the administrative
departments, boards, commissions, and officers thereof,
including the boards of trustees of State Normal Schools, or
Teachers Colleges; abolishing, creating, reorganizing or
authorizing the reorganization of certain administrative
departments, boards, and commissions; defining the powers and
duties of the Governor and other executive and administrative
officers, and of the several administrative departments,
boards, commissions, and officers; fixing the salaries of the
Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and certain other executive
and administrative officers; providing for the appointment of
certain administrative officers, and of all deputies and
other assistants and employes in certain departments, boards,
and commissions; providing for judicial administration; and
prescribing the manner in which the number and compensation
of the deputies and all other assistants and employes of
certain departments, boards and commissions shall be
determined," in administrative organization, further
providing for department heads, for gubernatorial
appointments and for deputies.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 206 introductory paragraph, 207.1(f) and
213 of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The
Administrative Code of 1929, are amended to read:
Section 206. Department Heads.--[Each] Except as provided in
