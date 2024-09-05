Senate Resolution 321 Printer's Number 1857
PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1857
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
321
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, KANE, DUSH, FONTANA, VOGEL, HUTCHINSON,
SAVAL, DILLON, L. WILLIAMS AND CAPPELLETTI, SEPTEMBER 5, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 5, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of September 2024 as "Mushroom Month" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, American mushroom farming began on a farm in Chester
County, now recognized as the "Mushroom Capital of the World";
and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania has a growing and productive mushroom
agribusiness in many parts of this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Thanks to its 68 mushroom farms, Pennsylvania leads
the nation in mushroom production; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania growers produced more than 500 million
pounds of mushrooms in the last growing season with an estimated
value of $570.48 million; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's mushroom farms are family owned and
operated, some for as many as four generations; and
WHEREAS, Mushrooms are one of the most difficult commodities
to grow due to the intensive labor required to produce a
consistent, high-quality crop; and
WHEREAS, Modern mushroom farms are highly technical
