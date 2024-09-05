Senate Resolution 323 Printer's Number 1859

PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1859

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of September 2024 as "Prostate Cancer

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Prostate cancer is a disease in which normal cells

in the prostate gland begin to change and grow uncontrollably,

forming a mass called a tumor; and

WHEREAS, Some prostate cancers grow very slowly and may not

cause problems for years; and

WHEREAS, Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer

diagnosed in men in the United States and is the most common

cancer among men in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Data published by the Department of Health show that

prostate cancer accounted for the largest percentage of all

cancer cases diagnosed in men in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

report that after lung cancer, prostate cancer is the second

leading cause of cancer death in American men; and

WHEREAS, One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate

