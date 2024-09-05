Senate Resolution 323 Printer's Number 1859
PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1859
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
323
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ROBINSON, BROWN, CULVER, FONTANA,
HUGHES, HUTCHINSON, KANE, LANGERHOLC, MARTIN AND VOGEL,
SEPTEMBER 5, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 5, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of September 2024 as "Prostate Cancer
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Prostate cancer is a disease in which normal cells
in the prostate gland begin to change and grow uncontrollably,
forming a mass called a tumor; and
WHEREAS, Some prostate cancers grow very slowly and may not
cause problems for years; and
WHEREAS, Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer
diagnosed in men in the United States and is the most common
cancer among men in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Data published by the Department of Health show that
prostate cancer accounted for the largest percentage of all
cancer cases diagnosed in men in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
report that after lung cancer, prostate cancer is the second
leading cause of cancer death in American men; and
WHEREAS, One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate
