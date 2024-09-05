Submit Release
Senate Resolution 323 Printer's Number 1859

PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1859

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

323

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ROBINSON, BROWN, CULVER, FONTANA,

HUGHES, HUTCHINSON, KANE, LANGERHOLC, MARTIN AND VOGEL,

SEPTEMBER 5, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 5, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of September 2024 as "Prostate Cancer

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Prostate cancer is a disease in which normal cells

in the prostate gland begin to change and grow uncontrollably,

forming a mass called a tumor; and

WHEREAS, Some prostate cancers grow very slowly and may not

cause problems for years; and

WHEREAS, Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer

diagnosed in men in the United States and is the most common

cancer among men in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Data published by the Department of Health show that

prostate cancer accounted for the largest percentage of all

cancer cases diagnosed in men in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

report that after lung cancer, prostate cancer is the second

leading cause of cancer death in American men; and

WHEREAS, One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate

Senate Resolution 323 Printer's Number 1859

