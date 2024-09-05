Senate Bill 1308 Printer's Number 1861
PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1861
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1308
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, ROBINSON, GEBHARD, VOGEL, FONTANA,
BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK AND CULVER, SEPTEMBER 5, 2024
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
SEPTEMBER 5, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in emergency medical services system,
further providing for injured police animals.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 8158 of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 8158. Injured police animals.
* * *
(b.1) Communication centers.--Each communications center
dispatching EMS resources shall compile and maintain accurate
information regarding police animal care capabilities and any
other information deemed necessary by the communications center
dispatching EMS resources for the following to assist in the
timely transport and care of an injured police animal:
(1) V eterinary clinics.
(2) Hospital emergency departments.
(3) Similar facilities.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.