Senate Bill 1308 Printer's Number 1861

PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1861

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1308

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, ROBINSON, GEBHARD, VOGEL, FONTANA,

BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK AND CULVER, SEPTEMBER 5, 2024

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

SEPTEMBER 5, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in emergency medical services system,

further providing for injured police animals.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 8158 of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 8158. Injured police animals.

* * *

(b.1) Communication centers.--Each communications center

dispatching EMS resources shall compile and maintain accurate

information regarding police animal care capabilities and any

other information deemed necessary by the communications center

dispatching EMS resources for the following to assist in the

timely transport and care of an injured police animal:

(1) V eterinary clinics.

(2) Hospital emergency departments.

(3) Similar facilities.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18