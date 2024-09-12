Inter Scientific Joins GINN To Further Tobacco Harm Reduction Mission

Inter Scientific joining GINN is a significant milestone in our mission to advance tobacco harm reduction through evidence-based regulation.” — Shem Baldeosingh, Director of GINN

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inter Scientific, an independent contract research organisation and regulatory compliance firm, is pleased to announce its membership in the Global Institute for Novel Nicotine (GINN).GINN is dedicated to advancing tobacco harm reduction by supporting the research and development of smoke-free nicotine alternatives for adult smokers. The organisation promotes the highest regulatory compliance standards, focusing significantly on youth access prevention, responsible marketing, and product quality. This partnership underscores Inter Scientific’s unwavering commitment to fostering scientifically-backed regulation and ensuring industry integrity and consumer safety.GINN’s rigorous approach to safeguarding public health is focused on setting a benchmark for regulatory practices in the tobacco harm reduction sector. The organisation’s Science and Standards Committee (SSC), which includes leading regulatory and scientific professionals as well as experts in reduced-risk nicotine products, is playing a pivotal role in shaping detailed regulatory recommendations for the industry. Inter Scientific’s Chief Executive, David Lawson, will be a key member of this committee, contributing his extensive expertise to further GINN’s mission.Through this collaboration, Inter Scientific aims to contribute to the development of comprehensive, science-driven regulations that will enhance public health outcomes and promote responsible industry practices. Additionally, Inter Scientific is dedicated to helping all GINN members involved in the manufacture, distribution, and retail of novel reduced-risk products meet the highest safety standards within the category. This science-backed effort will provide adult smokers with reduced-risk alternatives in support of the Government’s ambitions to lower smoking rates and improve public health.David Lawson, Chief Executive Officer of Inter Scientific, said:“Inter Scientific is committed to safeguarding public health by promoting science-led regulation across the industries in which it operates.“Novel nicotine products are growing in popularity globally, and joining GINN allows Inter Scientific to direct our R&D efforts to addressing gaps in scientific evidence, allowing appropriate standards and regulation to be created.“GINN’s strong leadership and diverse group of experts will ensure that novel nicotine products form a core element of harm reduction globally, contributing to reducing the morbidity and mortality caused by traditional tobacco products”.Shem Baldeosingh, Director of GINN, added further remarks:"At a time when nicotine regulation is under increasing scrutiny, it’s more important than ever to adopt data-driven, science-led approaches that help shape policy frameworks aimed at achieving public health goals, particularly around reducing smoking rates."We’re especially excited about David Lawson’s involvement in our Science and Standards Committee; David has been involved in the development of the British Standards Institution PAS (Publicly Available Specification) on oral nicotine pouches, and his experience and knowledge will further strengthen our efforts to develop comprehensive regulatory frameworks for the responsible use of reduced-risk nicotine products."About Inter Scientific:Inter Scientific is an independent contract research organisation (CRO) accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which provides regulatory product analysis, development & innovation, and in vitro genotoxic assessment in pharmaceutical, medical device, cosmetic product, and nicotine-containing product industries. Inter Scientific’s focus on regulatory science across its service sectors provides unparalleled expertise in regulatory affairs, analytical chemistry, toxicology, pharmacology and chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC). Inter Scientific operates on a global scale, headquartered in the UK, with locations in the US and EU (Spain).About GINN:The Global Institute for Novel Nicotine (GINN) is dedicated to positioning itself as the industry's primary advocate for non-vaping reduced-risk products. While vapes have established representation, GINN focuses on emerging reduced-risk products like nicotine pouches and heat-not-burn. As a membership-based association, GINN engages with stakeholders globally and has an evidence-based and science-led approach at the heart of all that it does.

